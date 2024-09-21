Get 50% off with this exclusive Ring Video Doorbell deal

Safety and security for the homestead are an utmost priority, which is why we’re always looking for security camera deals and great discounts on complete home security systems. If you’ve done any window-shopping for DIY surveillance gear, you’ll know one of the most popular brands is Ring. Owned by Amazon, Ring has been producing great security cams, sensors, and other home security tools for many years. And guess what? We have the good fortune of offering a special markdown on a great Ring product when you buy through Wellbots.

For a limited time, when you purchase the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (formerly Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2) through Wellbots, you can use promo code DIGITRENDS50 at checkout to save 50%. This brings the price down from $230 to $115.

Why you should buy the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro

We’ve sung the praises of the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro before. With its 1536 x 1536 pixel spread, the Wired Doorbell Pro is able to capture top-down views of whoever (or whatever) is hanging by the front stoop. We were also impressed at the video quality the Doorbell Pro delivered. By daylight, you’ll get bright and colorful footage that doesn’t trade exposure for footage that looks oversaturated. Come nightfall, the Doorbell Pro switches over to color night vision.

We’re also big fans of the advanced motion detection capabilities. Not only does the Doorbell Pro use a Bird’s Eye View feature to track motion from a vertical perspective, but you’ll also be able to use 3D Motion Detection to get notified whenever subjects cross a certain threshold (up to 30 feet away from the Doorbell Pro). And in the event that you can’t come to the door yourself, you can program one of several Alexa Greetings to greet visitors when you’re away.

The Ring Always Home app (for iOS and Android devices) is where motion-triggered recordings are stored, but you’ll want to sign up for a Ring Protect Plan in order to save clips. You’ll also be able to use the app to communicate with guests via two-way audio.

The Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (formerly Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2)