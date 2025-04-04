Roborock F25 ACE Wet and Dry Vacuum review: the perfect companion for hard floors MSRP $550.00 Score Details “Not only can the F25 ACE tackle all sorts of messes, but its self-cleaning technology ensures it's always ready for your next task.” Pros 20,000 Pa of suction

Multiple power setting

Lays flat for hard-to-reach areas

Motorized movement

Informative display Cons Expensive

Self-washing cycle can be noisy

Not completely automated

Table of Contents Table of Contents Built for a smooth and powerful clean Keeping up on maintenance Verdict

Roborock might be known for its long list of robot vacuums — including the upcoming Saros Z70 and its robotic arm — but the company is also responsible for a handful of wet-dry vacuums. The latest entry in its catalog is the F25 lineup, which is headlined by the Roborock F25 ACE. Capable of mopping and vacuuming hard floors thanks to loads of suction and a powerful roller mop, it’s quickly become my favorite way to keep my kitchen, bathroom, and entryway clean. I won’t go as far as to say that I look forward to my cleaning chores — but the Roborock F25 ACE makes it easier than ever to get a pristine clean without much effort.

While there’s no denying the cleaning prowess of the F25 ACE, it does come with a few drawbacks. The first is its hefty price tag. Though it’s not the most expensive wet-dry vacuum on the market, it’s certainly close. It’s not fully automated, either, as you’ll still need to empty its dirty water tank after a cleaning cycle to prevent the buildup of nasty odors. You also have to refill its clean water tank periodically and keep up on roller mop replacements.

Those complaints are common among all wet-dry vacuums, however, and the F25 ACE excels in so many other areas that it’s easy to overlook these minor caveats.

Built for a smooth and powerful clean

While mopping isn’t a task most people look forward to, the Roborock F25 ACE is designed to make the task as painless as possible. Along with a lightweight design, it’s built with dual brushless motors that slowly propel it along your floors. It was pretty entertaining maneuvering it around my home, as the motors genuinely provide a push — you can feel them shifting gears as you glide forward and backward across the floors. So while lesser wet-vac mops can turn into a bonafide workout, you’ll never break a sweat with the F25 ACE.

Multiple power levels are available, and these can be modified at the press of a button — allowing you to quickly attack different types of messes. There’s also a built-in sensor detecting dirt levels in real-time, and this information is provided directly to you via a built-in display. That means you’ll know when each portion of your home is properly cleaned, and it removes the guesswork of trying to figure out if you need a second pass.

A built-in detergent dispenser helps tackle tough stains, a lay-flat design lets you slip the wet-dry vacuum underneath all sorts of furniture, and a series of scrapers prevent tangles inside the device and eliminate streaks in your home. I’ve tested the F25 ACE across a variety of floors (including tile, LVP, and vinyl), and I’m yet to notice any streaks or strange residue.

Another win for the F25 ACE is its edge-to-edge cleaning abilities. Because the roller mop sits remarkably close to the edges of the vacuum, it leaves just a 1mm gap between the roller and the vacuum housing. This results in a better clean for tight spaces and reduces how often you’ll be going over areas for a second pass.

Keeping up on maintenance

Once you’re done mopping and vacuuming, the Roborock F25 ACE comes with a docking station that cleans, dries, and charges the device. After placing the vacuum in the dock, you simply press a button to start the process. It’ll begin by washing the mop — this is done by rolling it in place while washing it with hot water. This stage can get noisy, but it lasts just a few minutes.

Once the mop and water pathways have been rinsed, you’ll be prompted to remove and empty the dirty water tank. While you’re emptying the water tank, the mop will enter a hot-air drying cycle to ensure it’s thoroughly cleaned ahead of your next task. It also helps prevent the build-up of nasty smells. The drying process lasts just a few minutes and is much quieter than the washing task.

If you ever lose track of where you are in the process, you can check the mobile companion app for details. As a bonus, you can also check various settings. It’s not quite as necessary as it is for Roborock’s robot vacuums, but it’s a simple way to keep tabs on your expensive device.

Thanks to the docking station, manual maintenance tasks on the F25 ACE are limited to emptying its dirty water tank and keeping up on roller mop replacements. You’ll also have to refill its water tank, which might happen more often than you’d expect depending on the size of your home.

My hands stayed clean during daily use of the mop, which is a huge improvement over standard mopping — which can be messy and time-consuming. Roborock did an excellent job of ensuring all the manual processes are quick and clean, and it’s arguably one of my favorite aspects of the F25 ACE.

Verdict

If you’re seeking an upgrade to your mopping chores, the Roborock F25 ACE is an excellent choice. Not only does it offer a superior clean, but its self-cleaning abilities are also huge time-savers — instead of rinsing and drying the mops manually, you simply press a button. The rinsing stage is a bit noisy, but that’s a small price to pay for such useful automation.

Of course, homes with a combination of hard floors and carpets will need to invest in a secondary product, as the Roborock F25 ACE isn’t designed for use on carpet (as is the case for most of these wet-dry vacuums). And depending on your budget, you might be better served with something like the Roborock Saros 10R. This robot vacuum is capable of mopping and vacuuming, and it can even leave its mopping pads in the docking station while traveling on carpet. This makes it more automated than the F25 ACE — though it’s also much more expensive.

But for homes primarily composed of hard floors, the Roborock F25 ACE is a wonderful combination of performance and automation. While you’ll still need to manually push the F25 ACE around your home, the process is effortless thanks to its dual brushless motors and effective roller mop. Once you’re done, the dock takes care of the rest.

If pricing is a concern, be sure to check out the other products in the F25 lineup, as you’ll find options around half the price of the F25 ACE.