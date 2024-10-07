 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Roborock Qrevo Curv review: an almost perfect robot vacuum

Roborock Qrevo Curv review: an almost perfect robot vacuum
MSRP $1,600.00
Score Details
DT Editors' Choice
“The Qrevo Curv is everything you’d want in a robot vacuum, packed into an eye-catching design.”
Pros
  • 18,500Pa of suction
  • New roller brushes eliminate tangles
  • Swinging mop for better coverage
  • Gorgeous design
  • Self-cleaning dock
Cons
  • Likes to climb obstacles
  • Noisy

Revealed at IFA 2024, the Roborock Qrevo Curv is one of the most powerful robot vacuums ever made. Offering a staggering 18,500Pa of suction and an innovative new brush design, it’s capable of digging deep into thick carpets to offer a superior clean. Along with the improved vacuuming skills is a new dock design — instead of a boring rectangle, the device is housed inside a curved, dome-like structure.

The Roborock Qrevo Curv is among the best robot vacuums I’ve ever tested. Not only does it boast some of the best suction numbers on the market but its mopping skills are also top of the class, and its companion app makes it easy to customize your cleaning routine. Its newfound capability to climb over tall thresholds could also come in handy for some users, though I found it to be a bit more troublesome than expected. Aside from that quirk, however, there’s nothing else I can find wrong with this premium robot vacuum.

A powerful companion app

The Qrevo Curv and its mobile app.
Roborock

After setting up the robot vacuum (which involves little more plugging it in and scanning a QR code), it’ll zoom around your home and make a map of your floorplan. This can be further modified in the mobile companion app, allowing you to label different areas or set restricted zones as needed. This is also where you can modify your cleaning preferences. You can adjust everything from suction levels and water flow to cleaning routes and the number of cleaning passes.

I typically left the SmartPlan option activated, which determines the best cleaning settings on the fly based on the dirt levels detected in the home. This took the guesswork out of all my floor care routines. SmartPlan did a remarkable job cleaning my home, and I rarely felt the need to take out my cordless vacuum and double-check its work.

You can also modify a variety of dock settings, including wash time, drying duration, and more. In short, the Curv is one of the most customizable robots on the market and is up to the task of cleaning anything you throw at it.

Vacuuming champion

The FlexiArm on the Qrevo Curv.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

During my testing, nothing stood out to me more than the impeccable vacuuming performance of the Curv. Sure — its swinging mopping pad does a great job of handling hard floors, but there’s nothing quite like the clean of 18,500Pa of suction. My home is filled with dense, high-pile carpet, and many robot vacuums have trouble getting deep between the fibers. In fact, I still find myself vacuuming regularly even when I have a robot scheduled to vacuum multiple times a week.

That wasn’t the case with the Qrevo Curv. Not only did it do a great job of hitting all areas of my home, but its impressive suction levels dug deep into the carpets to remove fur and other debris. It also left behind nice lines on the floor, better than if I had pulled out the reliable Tineco cordless vacuum. Maintenance on the robot is also shocking simple, as the new DuoDivide Brush better funnels hair and strings to a central gap — ensuring nothing gets caught underneath.

The Curv DuoDivide Brush.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

The FlexiArm side brush has been redesigned too. It can still swing outward to clean around furniture and baseboards, but now it features a new bristle designed with a rubber stopper to reduce tangles. I’ve been testing it for weeks, and I’ve never had to deal with any clogs or jams.

I have, however, had to deal with a robot that’s more adventurous than expected. Roborock has given the Qrevo Curv the unique ability to climb thresholds up to 4 centimeters. This is great if you have broad thresholds in your doorways, and it’s also part of why the robot handles thick carpets so well. But on more than one occasion I’ve caught it trying to climb the base of my stationary workout bike — in both instances, it had to be rescued.

That’s not the biggest issue, as I simply placed a restricted zone in that location and it hasn’t happened since. But it seems as if the robot’s ability to climb larger obstacles isn’t quite perfect. Be sure to keep a close eye on the robot during its first few runs to ensure it doesn’t turn into a mountain climber and scale unwanted obstacles.

A dock that does it all

The Qrevo Curv placed in its docking station.
Roborock

Like all premium robot vacuums, the Qrevo Curv will head back to its dock after a cleaning cycle to charge and empty its dustbin. The replaceable dustbag in the dock can go seven weeks before it needs to be replaced, which is par for the course. The dock will also rinse its mops with warm water until it detects no remaining dirt, then it’ll enter a drying cycle that blows air onto the mops until they’re dry.

While this is happening, built-in scrapers will brush the bottom of the dock itself, ensuring all the debris knocked off the mops is washed away. If it ever gets too nasty, the base station is removable so you can rinse it off in your sink or bathtub.

The dock doesn’t do anything revolutionary, but it does boast a revolutionary new design. It’s essentially a robotic igloo, with a curved appearance that sticks out in a marketplace flooded with angular docks. It’ll likely be divisive — but I’m a big fan. If you’re not, check out the Qrevo Edge, which offers the exact same features as the Curv but in a more traditional footprint.

Verdict

The Roborock Qrevo Curv is an easy recommendation. Not only is it one of the most powerful robot vacuums available but it looks great, is highly customizable, and cleans all types of floors to perfection. It’s a bit overzealous when it comes to climbing, but otherwise, it does an impeccable job detecting obstacles like cords and dog toys and leaving them untouched. It’s expensive at $1,600, but reasonably priced compared to the competition.

If you want to ensure your plush carpets stay dry, a good alternative is the Dreame L40 Ultra. While the Qrevo Curv can lift its mops 20mm, the L40 Ultra will automatically detach its mops and leave them behind in the docking station. That’s a cool feature — but if you’re seeking a well-rounded robot that’s perfect for your entire home, Roborock’s latest release is ahead of the curve.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
