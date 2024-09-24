 Skip to main content
Roborock Qrevo Curv vs. Roborock Qrevo Edge: What’s the difference?

By
The Roborock Qrevo Edge on hard floors.
Roborock

Roborock recently revealed a flurry of products, including the premium Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge. Both are designed as high-end solutions to all your floor-cleaning needs. Whether it’s vacuuming carpets or mopping tile, these versatile robots can handle just about any task you throw at them. However, the two are eerily similar, and it’s not readily apparent what’s unique about the Curv and Edge.

Trying to figure out which model is best for you? As it turns out, you can’t go wrong with either, because they’re essentially the same thing. Here’s a closer look at the Roborock Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge to help you understand what they can bring to your home.

Pricing and design

The Qrevo Curv placed in its docking station.
Roborock

Pricing is yet to be finalized for North America, but based on their European price tags, expect both products to clock in around $1,600. As for designs, the two devices sport radically different appearances. The Curv features a dome-like shelter that houses the robot, while the Edge uses a fairly standard rectangular design. Both look great, though the Curv is clearly more unique and stands out in a crowded marketplace.

Winner: Roborock Qrevo Curv

Vacuuming

The Qrevo Curv lifting its chassis.
Roborock

Vacuuming power is identical between the Curv and Edge. They churn out up to 18,500Pa of suction, use a unique DuoDivide main roller brush to eliminate hair tangles, and are equipped with a swinging side brush to clean around furniture and near baseboards. Best of all, these brushes can lift when liquid is detected on hard surfaces, ensuring they stay dry.

Inside the Curv and Edge docks you’ll find a dustbin that can hold up to seven days’ worth of debris. After a robot completes its cleaning cycle, it’ll automatically empty its smaller dustbin into this larger reservoir in the docking station.

Winner: Tie

Mopping

Qrevo Edge using its swinging mop.
Roborock

Just like vacuuming, the Curv and Edge are evenly matched. They use dual rotating mops to clean hard floors — one of which can swing away from the robot to reach difficult spaces. Neither comes with an automatic detergent dispensing station, but the downward pressure they generate and rapid rotation of the mops should be enough to handle most stains and spills.

Another cool feature available on both robots is chassis lifting. This can be used to lift the entire robot 10mm, while the mops can lift another 10mm. It’s a great feature, especially if your home consists of a mixture of carpet and hard floors.

After a mopping sequence, the Curv and Edge will return to their docks. A cleaning process will then begin that uses warm water to rinse the mops before drying them with warm air. Sensors can detect if all the dirt has been removed from the mops — and if anything is detected, it’ll continue rinsing them until they’re clean.

The docks of both products also benefit from a self-driven scraper, which allows them to clean themselves automatically and eliminate any debris that falls off the mop during the rinsing cycle.

Winner: Tie

Additional features

Qrevo Curv climbing a threshold.
Roborock

Roborock loves to pack additional features into its products, and that trend continues with the Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge. Here’s a look at everything else shared by the Curv and Edge:

  • Access to the Roborock mobile app
  • Ability to cross thresholds up to 4cm
  • Built-in “Rocky” voice assistant
  • LiDAR-based navigation
  • Option to create “Restricted Zones”
  • Quiet cleaning mode mops at around 55dB
  • Video call feature to check in on your pets
  • Automatic snapshot capture when pets are detected
  • SmartPlan cleaning option that adjusts parameters automatically
  • Upcoming support for Matter

Which is the better robot vacuum and mop combo?

The Roborock Qrevo Curv and Roborock Qrevo Edge are essentially the same robot. The only real difference is that one features a dome-like docking station while the other is more traditional. Aside from that, they churn out the same amount of suction, use the same dual-rotating mopping system, and come packed with all the same extras.

That means you’re free to pick whichever one would look better in your home. Alternatively, you can wait to see if one goes on sale before the other and simply pick up the cheaper option. Both are poised to be top-of-the-line robot vacuums, and you truly can’t go wrong with either.

Jon Bitner
