Roborock is one of our favorite robot vacuum brands, as the team is responsible for some of the best robot vacuum and mop combos on the market. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is a prime example of this, as it offers heaps of suction, robust mopping skills, and an automated docking station that handles much of the regular maintenance. The new Roborock Qrevo Curv, revealed at IFA 2024, is following in those footsteps — but it makes a few big changes to the formula.

So, which robot vacuum and mop combo is better for your home? The old Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, or the fancy new Roborock Qrevo Curv? Here’s a look at both to help you decide.

Pricing and design

Pricing for the Qrevo Curv in the U.S. is yet to be announced, though it’ll cost 1,300 euros in Europe. That roughly converts to $1,450. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra costs $1,800. No matter how you cut it, both of these robots are extremely expensive — though the S8 MaxV Ultra will likely be the pricier option in North America.

The Qrevo Curv looks unique among all robot vacuums, thanks to a domed docking station that houses its clean water, dirty water, and dustbag. The S8 MaxV Ultra is a bit more conventional with an angular design. They both look great, though the innovative curved appearance of the Qrevo Curv will probably appeal to more shoppers.

Winner: Roborock Qrevo Curv

Vacuuming

With a staggering 18,500Pa of suction, the Qrevo Curv is much more powerful than the S8 MaxV Ultra, which only offers 10,000Pa of suction. This allows it to work well on all surfaces, including thick carpets. The Curv also employs a DuoDivide Brush design that better handles hair, pet fur, and other objects that could cause tangles. Both feature a FlexiArm side brush to help reach near baseboards and around furniture.

Once vacuuming is done, they’ll head back to their docks to automatically empty their dustbins. Both can go up to seven weeks before needing to replace their dustbag. Of course, this will vary based on the size of your home, how dirty it is, and how often you run the robot — but both are very hands-off when it comes to vacuuming maintenance.

Winner: Roborock Qrevo Curv

Mopping

This is where the two robots start to diverge. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra uses a large mopping plate that rapidly vibrates to clean floors, along with a small mopping pad on its side to clean closer to baseboards. Our testing showed it to work well, and it can even be paired with a detergent that’s automatically dispensed at the base station for an enhanced clean.

As for the Qrevo Curv, it uses two spinning mopping pads — one of which can swing outward to reach closer to baseboards and around furniture. These work just as well as the vibrating plate of the S8 MaxV Ultra, and the swinging design allows the robot to clean tight areas that might otherwise be missed. The robot doesn’t, however, automatically dispense detergent like the S8 MaxV Ultra.

Both robots can also lift their brushes as needed to improve the overall mopping experience and keep their brushes dry.

Both docking stations wash and dry their mops. They can also detect if dirt is still present and will continue washing until the mops are completely clean.

Winner: Tie

Additional features

You’ll find heaps of additional features on the S8 MaxV Ultra and Qrevo Curv, including the built-in Rocky voice assistant, support for the versatile Roborock app (where you can set schedules, update cleaning settings, and place restricted zones), retractable mops that help keep carpets dry, and impressive obstacle detection to prevent it from bumping into toys, shoes, cables, and other hazards.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra can lift its mop by 20 millimeters, while the Qrevo Curv can lift its entire chassis 10mm and its mops by 10mm. It can even cross thresholds 4cm tall — so if your rooms are separated by thick dividers, you won’t need to manually pick up the robot to continue your cleaning. Testing found this to be a mixed bag, however, as sometimes it would try to climb over obstacles that it really should have avoided (such as the stand for a stationary bike).

Winner: Tie

Which is the better robot vacuum and mop combo?

The Qrevo Curv is the better robot vacuum and mop combo for most shoppers. Not only is it cheaper than the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, but it offers more suction and an improved DuoDivide Roller design — not to mention a cool chassis-lifting feature. Its docking station is also more inspired, and it’ll likely fit in better with modern décor.

If you already own the S8 MaxV Ultra, the only reason you should consider upgrading is if you want the additional suction offered by the Curv. The extra 8,500Pa is nothing to scoff at, and our testing found it to do an excellent job tackling thick carpets. But if your home is largely comprised of hard floors, consider sticking with the S8 MaxV Ultra and making good use of its auto-dispensing detergent.