Roborock’s best self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is 25% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra in its dock.
Roborock

There’s no shortage of robot vacuum deals out there, but if you’re willing to make a huge investment to make sure that your floors are always clean, you should think about getting the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and mop. Amazon has slashed its price with a 25% discount that brings it down from $1,600 to $1,200 — it’s still expensive, but it’s going to be worth every single penny. However, if you want to pocket the $400 in savings, you need to proceed with the purchase immediately because it may be back to its normal price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and mop

While iRobot’s Roomba is the most popular brand in the industry, we tagged the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra as our top choice among the best robot vacuums. It’s equipped with a dual rubber brush system that prevent hair tangles, and powerful 6,000Pa suction for the ability to pick up all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris from all floor types. The machine then automatically empties its contents into a large dust bag in its dock, which you won’t have to empty yourself for up to seven weeks. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is also a robot mop though, with the VibraRise 2.0 system that enables dual sonic mopping that can remote stains and spills across a wider zone. The dock then completes a mop washing and drying process to prevent mold growth and to remove odors.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum tags sensors among the features to consider, and the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra won’t disappoint with its 3D structured light and infrared image technology to avoid objects, alongside LiDAR navigation and 3D mapping to learn the structure of your home. You can control the robot vacuum and mop through the Roborock app, or through smart home devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, or Apple’s Siri.

With the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and mop, you can mostly forget about cleaning your floor so that you can focus on your other chores. From its original price of $1,600, it’s on sale from Amazon for $1,200, which isn’t exactly affordable, but it will give you excellent value for your money considering all of its capabilities. The savings of $400 when buying this machine isn’t going to stay for long though, so if you want to get the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and mop as a cleaning companion for cheaper than usual, you need to complete the transaction right now.

