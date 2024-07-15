Some brands, like Roborock, are highly dedicated to a craft, releasing a variety of models in a particular field. In Roborock’s case, that field is the world of smart vacuums and smart home cleaning devices, and they’ve been ranked as the number one global seller of robotic vacuums. There are so many great options that when a big sale comes along — like Prime Day — it can be difficult to choose between them. Should you go with the S8 Max Ultra, S8 Pro Ultra, Qrevo S, Qrevo Pro, Q5 Max+, Q5 Max, or another model entirely? That’s precisely why we’ve put together a shopping guide: to help you understand the differences between Roborock’s excellent lineup and, more importantly, to help you find the right one for your home.

Best Overall: S8 Max Ultra

The cream of the crop, the S8 Max Ultra has it all and more. That’s a bold statement, but it’s also fitting, considering the tagline is “cleaning beyond limits.” Highlights include corner-to-corner edge cleaning, advanced mopping, and smooth navigation to effortlessly glide and clean around your house. The S8 Max Ultra also comes with the RockDock Ultra, an absolute powerhouse of automation and convenience. The innovative Flexiarm is a small, extendable arm module on the vacuum that helps clean the edges and baseboards much better.

The 8-in-1 dock supports auto dust emptying, dock self-cleaning, auto tank refilling, auto detergent dispensing, hot water mop washing, heated air drying for the mop heads, intelligent dirt detection, and fast charging. The S8 Max Ultra will leave its dock, clean and mop your home, return to empty the solid and liquid debris, and then clean itself so it doesn’t make a big mess later. Plus, you can control it using your mobile device, issue commands via Alexa, or tap in using additional compatible gear — like your Apple Watch.

For Prime Day, from July 15 to July 21, the S8 Max Ultra will be $400 off.

Best No Hassle: S8 Pro Ultra

With the S8 Pro Ultra, you can “forget about cleaning, really.” That’s thanks to its incredible RockDock Ultra and some of the most advanced cleaning technologies Roborock has installed in a smart vacuum. The DuoRoller Riser Brush is designed to be better at picking up hair while vacuuming and keeping the floors clean; meanwhile, the VibraRise 2.0 mopping system elevates the wet mop when passing over already clean floors or carpets.

The dock and vacuum self-washes, dries, empties, cleans, and refills as needed. So, it will leave the dock, clean your floors, return, and clean itself, all without you ever lifting a finger. It can continue doing this for up to 7 weeks before you simply need to empty the dock’s dustbag.

For Prime Day, from July 15 to July 21, the S8 Pro Ultra will be $650 off.

Best Unique Design: Qrevo Pro

While not as full-featured as some of Roborock’s premium models, the Roborock QRevo Pro will still deep clean your home thanks to its 7,000 pascals of powerful suction, intelligent dirt detection, dynamic hot water mop washing, and much more. It also includes a versatile dock that auto empties dust, auto refills the water tank, auto washes the mops, and auto dries them. It also has advanced edge cleaning with its two spinning mop heads and a Flexi-arm design.

Easy-to-use app controls allow you to set up cleaning routines, adjust cleaning modes, start a temporary clean like when there’s a mess, or just generally carry out administrative tasks while still keeping you relatively stress-free and hands-free from the actual work. That’s one of the best elements of Roborock’s systems is they truly allow you to recover some personal time, which you can use for whatever you need or want.

For Prime Day, from July 15 to July 21, the Qrevo Pro will be $300 off.

Best Essential Power: Qrevo S

Again, this vacuum and mop combo offers many of the same features as comparable yet more expensive models. It self empties, refills, cleans, washes the mops, self-dries, and much more. The auto mop lifting also ensures that wet, dirty mops don’t sully your carpets or clean floors — they lift up automatically to stay out of the way when not needed.

Precision obstacle avoidance with reactive technologies ensures the vacuum can navigate without hindrance, avoiding furniture, small debris, toys, and even pets. Of course, smart controls are available, as well, allowing you to schedule cleanings, start and stop the vacuum, and much more.

For Prime Day, from July 15 to July 20, the Qrevo S will be $200 off.

Best Budget-Friendly: Q5 Max+

As we move to highlight a more accessible and much less expensive option, you’d be forgiven for thinking many of the best features would be left out. But that’s not the case here. Like its counterparts, the Q5 Max+ offers up to 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning thanks to its impressively-equipped dock. The Q5 Max+ is just a vacuum, no mop, but it does auto-empty and clean on its own. This product is a great choice for houses with lots of carpets or rugs.

You can control it from the mobile app or sync it with your voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, or Google Home. Imagine calling out to your vacuum to ask it to clean or scheduling it to do so before you get home from work. That’s the main idea.

For Prime Day, from July 15 to July 21, the Q5 Max+ will be $250 off.

Best Manual Option: Dyad Pro

As a quick alternative, let’s say for a moment you don’t want a smart vacuum or you’re not fond of them. You can always go with Roborock’s Dyad Pro, a wet and dry vacuum cleaner that features 17,000 pascals of suction power. It also employs an adaptive cleaning DirTect smart sensor, which automatically detects how dirty the floor is and adjusts the cleaning power and water flow to match. You can just run the vacuum over what you need to and let it do its thing.

The wet and dry combo means it can clean up spills and messes from your family, including kids and pets. Cereal, food, crumbs, beverage spills — it doesn’t matter; the Flexi Pro can handle it. Plus, it features the same self-cleaning and self-drying technology as some of Roborock’s smart vacuums, allowing you to keep the system clean after you deep clean your house.

For Prime Day, from July 15 to July 21, the Dyad Pro will be $130 off.

Shop the deals to save on exceptional home cleaning tech

Now that you have a better idea of what you should be looking for, it’s time to check out the incredible deals that Roborock is offering. Most of its lineup is on sale in the spirit of Summer deals and Prime Day, so we highly recommend having a browse. For Prime Day, from July 15 until July 21, you can save up to $650 on select high-end and cost-effective Roborock models.

