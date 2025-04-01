 Skip to main content
Roborock supercharges smart home connectivity in its smart vacs

By
Roborock QRevo S robot vacuum and mop Black Friday deal
Roborock

Certain Roborock models will be getting a firmware update between now and April 10 that upgrades the onboard Matter protocol for an even better user experience. The announcement advises users that “exact timing will depend on different timezones,” so just be patient until it rolls out. The latest lineup, including all models of the Roborock Saros and Roborock Qrevo, will see improved capabilities, alongside the Roborock S8 Max V Ultra.

In addition, Apple also announced Matter integration with the Home App on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, and Mac today, which means you can control any compatible Roborock robot vacuum through one of these devices. That means you can now have your robot vacuum start cleaning as soon as you leave the house or set up specific cleaning areas through the Home app. Just make sure you have an iPhone that’s running iOS 18.4 or later; earlier versions won’t have access to these features.

You can also ask Siri to start and stop cleanings, too. Outside of Roborock, Apple’s integrations work with brands like Ecovacs and iRobot. As long as the device is compatible with Matter, you should be able to control it from your Apple device.

Roborock Saros 10R mopping
Roborock

With that in mind, you should note that operations will differ not only by Roborock device, but also by the ecosystem you’re on. Not all smart home platforms have integrated Matter to the same degree; in particular, Google Home lags behind the competition in some areas.

As Matter integration continues to expand across platforms, more devices will be able to connect more seamlessly and work together without jumping through hoops. It’s a far cry from the early days of smart home technology when crossing walled gardens meant complicated IFTTT and Zapier automations (and a lot of luck.)

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
