Roborock’s new robot vacuum can remove its own mops before cleaning carpets

Robot vacuums can clean floors on their own, but there is still plenty of maintenance involved. Brushes collect hair, dustbins need emptying, and mops need to be washed and dried between cleaning sessions.

Roborock’s new Qrevo 2 Pro is built in a way to reduce some of that work. The robot vacuum offers 25,000Pa of suction, automatic mop removal, anti-tangle brushes, and a multifunction dock that can empty its dust bin, refill its water tank, and clean the mops. The Qrevo 2 Pro launches in the U.S. on August 28 for $549.99 as part of an introductory promotion. Its regular MSRP is $799.99.

The mop can stay behind when it reaches carpet

One of the more interesting features is Auto Mop Removal. When the Qrevo 2 Pro detects that it needs to clean carpet, it can leave its mop at the dock and pick it back up afterward. There are also dedicated carpet modes that increase suction or send the robot across the same area again in a crisscross pattern.

The robot uses a DuoDivide main brush alongside an anti-tangle side brush. Roborock claims the system achieved a 0% hair-tangling rate and 100% hair-removal rate in its controlled testing, although actual performance will depend on the environment. For edges, a reversible side brush changes direction when the robot enters a corner, while the FlexiArm mop can extend to within 1.85mm of a wall.

The dock handles most of the maintenance

The included dock washes the mop pads, dries them using warm air, automatically empties the dust bin for up to 65 days, and refills the water tank. Roborock says the internal heater output reaches 75 degrees Celsius during mop washing, while drying air can reach 45 degrees Celsius.

Roborock has been experimenting with more unusual ideas, including a mechanical arm on the Saros Z70 and a prototype that can climb and clean stairs. The Qrevo 2 Pro obviously takes a more conventional route, but its automatic mop removal and low-maintenance dock are still quite neat.