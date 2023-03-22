 Skip to main content
These deals are proof robot vacuums are cheaper than you think

Andrew Morrisey
By

Robot vacuums are an extremely convenient piece of tech for your smart home, but many of the best robot vacuums give off the impression they’re out of most people’s price range. This isn’t necessarily true, especially when you consider the robot vacuum deals that are taking place right now. You can currently find deals on high quality brands such as Ecovacs, iRobot and Eufy, with sale prices touching a price point for nearly everyone and starting below $200. Read onward for more details on how to land the best deal on a robot vacuum right now, and if you need a little more help, you can read about how to choose a robot vacuum as well.

Eufy BoostIQ 11S Max — $190, was $250

A robot vacuum by Eufy that offers home mapping and 2,000 Pa suction.

The Eufy BoostIQ 11S Max robot vacuum is one of the slimmest robot vacuums you’ll come across, yet still maintains incredible suction capabilities that can keep every floor type clean. It’s one of the most affordable robot vacuum options currently available, and it’s a great option if you’re in search of something that can compete with the best robot vacuums for pet hair or the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors, as it presents a very affordable alternative. It comes with a remote control and charging base, and it’s even equipped with an anti-scratch tempered glass top covered for protection.

Ecovacs Deebot T8+ — $400, was $750

The Ecovacs Deebot T8+ is a step into more advanced robot vacuum technology, as it has dual functionality and can do the work of a robot mop in addition to its vacuuming duties. It has TrueDetect and advanced 3D obstacle avoidance technologies, which allows it to detect and clean around furniture and objects for hassle-free, uninterrupted cleaning. At the top of its smart feature list is TrueMapping, which takes laser scans of your rooms and maps an efficient cleaning path for faster and more precise cleaning. The Ecovacs Deebot T8+ is able to vacuum and mop simultaneously, making it an efficient option for anyone looking for an all-in-one robot vacuum.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $600, was $900

Roomba in dock.

The Roomba i7+ has a ton of smart features, including the ability to learn your home, and is even capable of cleaning up in-the-moment messes like crumbs under the kitchen table with a simple voice command. It’s able to learn the layout of your home and build personal smart maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows, and know where to go when you give it a command to clean a certain area. The Roomba i7+ is also capable of recognizing patterns in your cleaning behaviors. This helps it recommend certain times of the day for vacuuming, or vacuuming certain rooms at certain times. This smart scheduling feature is a nice feature for houses with kids or pets, as the Roomba i7+ can get to work regularly on little messes that occur throughout the day.

iRobot Roomba S9+ with Braava jet m6 robot mop — $1,249, was $1,449

The iRobot Roomba S9+ on a hardwood floor with the Roomba Braava robot mop.

One of the best robot vacuum deals you can score is the iRobot Roomba S9+, as it’s bundled with the iRobot Braava jet m6 robot mop. But the Roomba S9+ even stands alone as a great deal, and there’s a reason we consider it a nearly perfect robot. It features Roomba’s three-stage cleaning system and is able to produce 40 times the suction power of previous models. The Roomba S9+ also features Perfect Edge Technology with advanced sensors and a specially designed corner brush to optimize cleaning deep into corners and along edges. The S9+ is able to empty itself, and the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is able to hold up 60 days worth of cleaning before needing to be emptied.

