Roku expands smart home lineup with two upcoming security cameras

The Roku Battery Camera on a tree
Roku

Roku might be known for its streaming sticks and smart TVs, but the brand also has a strong presence in the smart home market. From video doorbells and smart lights to plugs and motion sensors, Roku’s smart home catalog is surprisingly robust. The catalog is set to expand in the coming months, as Roku has officially revealed two upcoming security cameras — the Roku Battery Camera and Roku Battery Camera Plus.

The Roku Battery Camera Plus is the most enticing of the two, as it can get up to two years of battery life on a single charge (the Battery Camera gets up to six months). They can also be combined with an optional solar panel to extend their battery life. Beyond that, most specs are shared — including 1080p resolutions, color night vision, and the option to receive motion alerts when activity is detected around your home.

The Roku Battery Camera on a table
Roku

Pricing and release dates are yet to be revealed, though Roku notes both will be available in the coming months. Both are designed to easily integrate with the Roku ecosystem, meaning you can view camera feeds directly from your TV or modify settings from the Roku mobile app. Simply download the Roku Cameras app for TV, and a Camera Carousel will cycle through all your camera feeds, turning it into a legitimate security hub.

You can also get motion alerts pushed to your TV or set up a Picture-in-Picture system that lets you watch your favorite show while keeping tabs on your backyard.

Roku jumped into the smart home business several years ago, which included a partnership with Wyze and Walmart. Its products are often quite affordable, making them a solid entry point for shoppers seeking smart security systems, video doorbells, or smart lights. The upcoming Roku Battery Cameras are shaping up to be a nice addition to the catalog, so stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks. You can also check out Roku’s new streaming sticks, which were revealed alongside the two cameras.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
