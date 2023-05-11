Roku offers a surprising variety of smart home gadgets, and the company has recently expanded its catalog with the introduction of the Home Monitoring System SE. Clocking in at just $99, the system includes a keypad, motion sensor, two entry sensors, and a hub station with a built-in siren.

The Home Monitoring System SE is intended to be an all-in-one solution that tackles the basics of home security. It doesn’t come with any cameras, video doorbells, or lights, but the kit plays nicely with the existing Roku lineup — and you can easily expand the Home Monitoring System SE by adding on additional sensors and keypads.

Homeowners can opt for a free self-monitoring plan or subscribe to a professional monitoring plan that costs $10 per month and is run by Noonlight. If you pay annually instead of monthly, your first year will see a major price cut, bringing your total to just $50, which is one of the better prices on the market for professional monitoring.

“Roku’s new home monitoring system provides peace of mind, while being easier than ever to set up, control, and monitor,” said Mark Robins, vice president of Roku Smart Home. “We are proud to further extend Roku’s Smart Home lineup with affordable, simple ways to secure the safety of any home.”

Related Videos

Installing the system is quick and easy, with everything you need for setup included in the box. You’ll also be able to use three preset modes (Home, Away, and Off) to control the system’s behavior, or you can customize your own settings using the included keypad or Roku Smart Home app.

The Home Monitoring System SE was designed in partnership with Wyze, costs $99, and is now available through the official Roku store. For more great security systems, be sure to check out our roundup that covers the best DIY kits of 2023.

Editors' Recommendations