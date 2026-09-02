Roomba’s latest robot vacuums want to do almost everything for you

After introducing five new models in July, iRobot has returned at IFA 2026 with another pair: the Roomba Max 875 and Roomba Plus 678. They cost $1,200 and $900, respectively, and both arrive with the specs we’ve increasingly come to expect from high-end robot vacuums.

That starts with suction. The Max 875 tops out at a hefty 35,000Pa, while the Plus 678 isn’t far behind at 30,000Pa. Both also use what iRobot calls SealForce Vacuuming Technology, which the company claims delivers three times deeper carpet cleaning than its robot vacuums that don’t use the system. But suction is only part of what makes the Max 875 interesting.

The Max 875 wants to handle the entire cleanup

Like many premium robot vacuums today, the Max 875 is designed to require as little attention from you as possible. Once it returns to its dock, the system can empty collected debris and clean the mop. The dock washes the roller using water heated to 176 degrees Fahrenheit, while the robot can also be automatically topped up with fresh water and cleaning solution before heading out again.

The mop itself is a roller rather than a pair of spinning pads, and it can extend outward to reach closer to walls and edges. When the Max 875 encounters carpet, that roller lifts away and covers itself, helping prevent a freshly cleaned wet mop from being dragged across your rug. There’s another interesting addition underneath. While mopping, the Max 875 can continuously spray a heated mist onto the floor, designed to help loosen dried-on spills and other stubborn messes. iRobot has even added a hair-cutting main brush to reduce the amount of hair that gets wrapped around it — something anyone with long hair or shedding pets will probably appreciate. Navigation is handled using LiDAR, while front-facing cameras help the robot recognize and steer around objects left in its path.

The cheaper Plus 678 doesn’t give up everything

At $900, the Roomba Plus 678 trims the price considerably while retaining several of the same ideas. You still get 30,000Pa of suction and an extending roller mop that can move outward to clean along edges. Instead of the Max 875’s heated mist, however, the Plus 678 uses a high-pressure water spray to tackle messes.

There are a few other compromises. The Plus 678 doesn’t get the Max 875’s mechanism for sealing away its mop roller when moving across carpet, for example. Both models show just how dramatically the Roomba lineup has changed. Modern flagship robot vacuums aren’t simply roaming around collecting crumbs anymore; they’re increasingly becoming miniature floor-cleaning systems that vacuum, scrub, wash themselves, and prepare for the next run with very little intervention. So, if you’ve been waiting for Roomba to catch up with some of the increasingly ambitious cleaning systems we’ve seen elsewhere, these two certainly look like a step in that direction. Both the Roomba Max 875 and Roomba Plus 678 are available now through iRobot.