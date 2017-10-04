Protect yourself from fire and flooding with next-gen Roost detection devices

Why it matters to you Roost promises improved functionality, which means a safer home for you, with its second generation products.

We first introduced you to Roost last summer, the smart device that can help you save money and the planet as well by alerting you to leaks and freezes. The device was officially launched in January, and Roost is now unveiling the second generation of its Smart Battery and Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector. Promising new electronics and improved Wi-Fi provisioning, these upgraded versions promise faster and easier setup, alongside superior performance and reliability.

Both products are intended to keep your loved ones and your home safe from two different disasters — fires and water damage. Thanks to its free companion app and Wi-Fi technology, the Roost Smart Battery turns your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms into smart, connected devices. Meanwhile, the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector will alert you to water leaks, as well as to potential humidity and freezing issues that could affect your pipes. You can place the device anywhere that might be most susceptible to these problems, and get smartphone alerts anytime a situation arises.

With these second-generation products, Roost claims that both detectors can be fully set up in less than five minutes. The new process features a silent wireless connection method, whereas new electronics level up on performance while reducing power consumption. Plus, Roost says that customers can expect improved reliability and a more robust connection between Roost devices and the Roost cloud.

“Consumers and home insurance providers have been searching for decades for technology solutions to mitigate loss from both fire and water emergencies,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “To meet both these needs, as well as to disruptively improve engagement between insurers and consumers, we developed the Roost smart sensor platform. Now we have made both even better by simplifying the setup process and improving the devices’ day-to-day operation.”

You can buy the second-generation Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector now for $50, while the upgraded Roost Smart Battery will be available in mid-November for $35. So if you’re interested in upgrading your capacity to protect your home, head on over to Getroost.com and have a look.