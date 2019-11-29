While both brick-and-mortar and online retailers are slashing their prices for Black Friday, manufacturers are also offering some great deals when you buy direct. Samsung is one of the retailers with some of the best deals, offering discounts of up to 50% off select home appliances.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is also offering a special promotion that adds additional savings when you purchase more than one appliance. Purchasing two triggers an additional 2% discount off your total bill, while purchasing three increases the discount to 3%. The best deal is four or more appliances, which gives you a rather hefty 10% discount on top of the already great sale prices for Samsung’s sale event.

Both the sale and the extra discount promotion ends December 5.

Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals

Up to 40% off top load washers

Save up to 40% off four door refrigerators

Save up to 45% on gas ranges

Save up to 50% off kitchen packages

Save up to 20% on SmartThings devices

SmartThings Hub and 4 Smart Bulbs for $100

Shop the Sale

Washers

Among some of the best deals for washers right now is the 5.0 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Super Speed in Black Stainless Steel, which is on sale for $599, a savings of $400. We like the integrated water faucet to help pre-wash heavily stained clothes, and the ability to get a full load done in as little as 36 minutes is another attractive feature.

For larger families, we’d recommend the 5.4 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Active WaterJet in White. While you lose the Super Speed functionality, you gain extra laundry capacity, which might be more important to you to lessen the number of loads you need to do when doing laundry.

Refrigerators

Of course, since this is Digital Trends, we’re most attracted to home appliances with a good deal of tech built-in. Samsung’s line of Family Hub refrigerators fits this bill perfectly and they are discounted for Black Friday to their lowest prices of the season.

While they certainly aren’t cheap, these fridges seem like a no-brainer within any smart home. Here are the best deals we’ve spotted on bestselling Family Hub models.

22 cu. ft. Family Hub, Stainless Steel – $2,799 (save $1,700)

– $2,799 (save $1,700) 28 cu. ft. Family Hub 4-Door Flex, Black Stainless Steel – $3,099 (save $1,500)

Robot Vacuums

While they might not be as well known for them, Samsung does also manufacture robot vacuums under the PowerBot brand. We like them because they’re competitively priced: in fact, even the company’s top-end model is a good deal cheaper than even some mid-range Roombas.

What’s the difference between the three? The best selling entry-level R7040 provides all the features you’d expect from a robot vacuum, including room-mapping capabilities, and great obstacle avoidance. Stepping up to the R7065 adds more powerful suction, while the top of the line R7070 adds a self-cleaning brush that automatically detangles and removes pet hair — minimizing the need for maintenance while you’re cleaning.

PowerBot R7040 – $299 (save $200)

– $299 (save $200) PowerBot R7065 – $449 (save $150)

– $449 (save $150) PowerBot R7070 – $499 (save $200)

