 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Samsung’s bundle of eight TVs saves you $6,000, but the price is eye-watering

By
People sitting in front of eight Samsung TVs.
Samsung

Buying one of the best TVs is one thing, but what if you want a whole entertainment system? And I don’t mean something like a TV and a soundbar — I mean multiple TVs to watch every single game. And by multiple, I mean eight TVs. The market for that is probably quite niche, but just in case you’ve been dreaming of owning eight TVs, Samsung’s got your back with its new Buzzer Beater Bundle.

The company shared the new bundle, announcing it right in time for basketball season. Samsung promises that you’ll be able to watch every college basketball game in real time and in great quality. The TVs included in the bundle range from 55 inches to a whopping 98 inches of screen real estate.

Recommended Videos

So, what’s this bundle all about? You’re getting one 98-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K TV. There’s a single 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV to go with that, too. Then, you’ve got three 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TVs, and three 55-inch QLED 4K TVs. All in all, you’ll get eight premium-class televisions to set up in any way you want.

samsung 98 inch qn90d review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Now, the big reveal: Samsung priced the bundle at $10,307.42. The company says that buying eight TVs all at once gives you savings of 30%, as the screens, when sold separately, will cost you close to $16,000. Saving close to $6,000 is not too shabby, but there are hidden costs to consider, too.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Setting up eight TVs at home in the way Samsung presented will mean eight separate TV wall mounts (and a wall sturdy enough to handle them in the first place), a matrix switcher, and some serious cable management out of sight (which, for many people, will mean hiring someone to get the job done).

On the other hand, this gets you an amazing entertainment system at a $6,000 discount, so that’s neat, too. This definitely sounds like a good alternative to making a DIY makeshift TV setup — assuming you have room for all eight TVs in the first place.

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
SwitchBot’s new smart shade is highly adjustable and doesn’t require a professional install
SwitchBot Roller Shade at night

First revealed at IFA 2024, the SwitchBot Roller Shade is now available for purchase. The smart gadget is designed to be highly adjustable and support DIY installation, allowing you to bring a bit of smarts to your windows without needing to contact a professional. Pricing starts at $200, scaling upwards for larger sizes and maxing out at $310 for the biggest option.

The SwitchBot Roller Shade uses interchangeable fabrics, allowing you to install blackout, full UV protection, or thermal insulating curtains. They’re also fully trimmable and expandable so you can quickly get them sized to most windows without any hassle. Windows with a width between 22.8 inches and 72.8 inches are supported, thanks to the availability of four different models that expand to various lengths.

Read more
The affordable Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential is now available following debut at CES 2025
the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential on a green wall

After making a splash at CES 2025, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential is now available for purchase. More affordable than both the Smart Thermostat Enhanced and Smart Thermostat Premium, the Essential is an affordable way to bring a bit of smarts into your home -- including Apple HomeKit integration and vacation scheduling.

Ecobee designed the Smart Thermostat Essential to be easy to use, with a large full-color touchscreen display giving you quick access to your most-used controls. However, the big draw is its built-in intelligence, as the device will slowly learn how to optimize its settings for your specific home. For example, it can detect how long it takes to heat and cool your home, allowing it to build a routine that ensures you stay comfortable regardless of the temperature outside. When paired with Ecobee Smart Sensors, it’ll even track occupancy levels and adjust your settings accordingly.

Read more
Want smart lights for your home? Get this Nanoleaf Skylight bundle at $50 off
The Nanoleaf Skylight lighting up a room various shades of purple.

If you're thinking about installing smart lights in your home but you want something more than just simple smart light bulbs, you need to check out the Nanoleaf Skylight -- especially now that you can get it with a discount. A three-pack of the modular smart ceiling light usually sells for $250, but you can currently purchase it from Best Buy at $50 off so you'll only have to pay $200. With these savings, buying multiples of the bundle will be lighter on your wallet, but you're going to have to act fast because this deal expires at the end of the month.

Why you should buy the Nanoleaf Skylight
Smart lights can improve your home in a lot of ways by allowing you to control their LEDs through your smartphone or with the help of your preferred digital assistant. The Nanoleaf Skylight takes things further as it's a modular smart light that can be mounted flush to your ceiling. With its diffused multi-point lighting for even illumination with reduced shadowing, it can mimic the effect of the natural sky. The best part about the Nanoleaf Skylight is that you can install multiples -- it's possible to hard-wire the main controller panel with up to 99 additional squares.

Read more