Samsung’s bundle of eight TVs saves you $6,000, but the price is eye-watering

Buying one of the best TVs is one thing, but what if you want a whole entertainment system? And I don’t mean something like a TV and a soundbar — I mean multiple TVs to watch every single game. And by multiple, I mean eight TVs. The market for that is probably quite niche, but just in case you’ve been dreaming of owning eight TVs, Samsung’s got your back with its new Buzzer Beater Bundle.

The company shared the new bundle, announcing it right in time for basketball season. Samsung promises that you’ll be able to watch every college basketball game in real time and in great quality. The TVs included in the bundle range from 55 inches to a whopping 98 inches of screen real estate.

So, what’s this bundle all about? You’re getting one 98-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K TV. There’s a single 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV to go with that, too. Then, you’ve got three 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TVs, and three 55-inch QLED 4K TVs. All in all, you’ll get eight premium-class televisions to set up in any way you want.

Now, the big reveal: Samsung priced the bundle at $10,307.42. The company says that buying eight TVs all at once gives you savings of 30%, as the screens, when sold separately, will cost you close to $16,000. Saving close to $6,000 is not too shabby, but there are hidden costs to consider, too.

Setting up eight TVs at home in the way Samsung presented will mean eight separate TV wall mounts (and a wall sturdy enough to handle them in the first place), a matrix switcher, and some serious cable management out of sight (which, for many people, will mean hiring someone to get the job done).

On the other hand, this gets you an amazing entertainment system at a $6,000 discount, so that’s neat, too. This definitely sounds like a good alternative to making a DIY makeshift TV setup — assuming you have room for all eight TVs in the first place.