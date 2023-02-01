Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a big price cut

Samsung is regarded as one of the best refrigerator brands, and right now you can even consider it one of the more affordable refrigerator brands. The electronics giant has deals taking place on a number of different refrigerator models, including its smart lineup of refrigerators, the Family Hub refrigerators. These discounts include sale prices as low as $1,700 and savings as high as $1,300, and there plenty of variants of Family Hub models available to browse. Free 3-day delivery is included with your purchase of a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator.

Why you should buy a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator

With software and wireless technology rapidly making almost every electronics device on the market “smarter” nowadays, it can be easy to look at some of it as gimmicky. The smart features of the Samsung Family Hub refrigerator lineup not only make sense, however, but bring ease and convenience to your smart home as well. The Family Hub lineup of refrigerators are capable of instantly becoming the centerpiece of your smart home, as they allow you to control other appliances and smart devices with what’s called the SmartThings Hub. You can use voice control with Alexa, adjust your smart thermostat, and even see who’s at the front door with one of the best video doorbells.

All of these features can be accessed right from a touchscreen display built into the door of a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator. This display also gives you access to your favorite playlists from Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music, allowing you to entertain yourself or others. And perhaps where the smart features of the Family Hub lineup really make sense are right in the kitchen itself. With a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator you’ll have instant access to smart recipes and videos and meal planning assistance. You can create and share shopping lists as well, and even view inside the refrigerator at any time to see what you may need to add to your list.

The full lineup of Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerators is seeing a discount at Samsung today, including the Family Hub 4-Door smart refrigerator, which we consider one of the best smart kitchen appliances. You can take home a Family Hub smart refrigerator for as little as $1,700, and free 3-day shipping is included with your purchase.

