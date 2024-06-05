Samsung’s futuristic Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum is $400 off

For families who need a lot of help in keeping their floors spotless, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is an investment that you’ll want to make. It’s pretty expensive at its original price of $1,300, but a $400 discount from Samsung pulls it down to $900. It’s still not cheap, but this futuristic robot vacuum could be the only device that you need to keep dirt, debris, and pet hair away from your sight. You’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as possible though, as there’s no telling when the offer expires.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ checks all the boxes in the features that are recommended by our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. It’s equipped with powerful sensors and object recognition technology that allows it to avoid furniture when it’s cleaning your floors, while LiDAR technology allows it to create accurate maps of the rooms in your home so that it can properly navigate and clean more efficiently. The robot vacuum also features a five-layer filtration system that allows it to release clean air, and when it’s done, it goes back to its Clean Station where it empties its contents.

Our roundup of the best robot vacuumsThe best robot vacuums for 2024 highlights the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ for another reason though — it’s our top choice for home security. That’s because it’s equipped with a security camera that you can look through using Samsung’s SmartThings app. You can have it clean while you’re away, and if it detects motion in a room, you’ll receive an alert to check if there’s something or someone that shouldn’t be there.

If you’re on the hunt for robot vacuum deals, and you’re willing to spend a lot of cash on a premium device, then you should check out Samsung’s offer for the Samsung Jet Bot AI+. It’s down to $900 from its sticker price of $1,300, for savings of $400. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to take advantage of the discount though, so you need to make a decision right now. If you want to make sure that you get the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum for cheaper than usual, you have to proceed with the transaction immediately.

