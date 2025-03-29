Samsung’s latest smart appliances aim to enhance your home life

Samsung has launched additional Bespoke AI appliances for 2025. These join other products in the new lineup revealed earlier this year at CES and KBIS. Regardless of device, each product in this year’s lineup emphasizes three key features: AI-enhanced convenience, better connectivity, and stylish modern designs.

The first new smart home product is the Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, which claims to be the industry’s first vented all-in-one washer-dryer. This innovative product eliminates the need to transfer clothes between machines. It features a 7-inch AI Home LCD touchscreen, making it easy to control cycles and settings with a drum capacity of 5.3 cu. Ft., it delivers powerful cleaning in just 68 minutes.

Recommended Videos

The AI Opti Wash & Dry feature automatically adjusts the settings to ensure optimal washing and drying results. For drying, the unit uses an internal heater and fan, while the Auto Open Door feature allows moisture to escape after the cycle, helping clothes to dry further. Additionally, the Flex Auto Dispense System offers convenience by automatically dispensing detergent (up to 47 loads) or a combination of detergent and softener.

Samsung also introduced the new Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum. Samsung’s HexaJet motor boasts an impressive 400 AW of suction power, making it one of their most powerful cordless stick vacuums. This vacuum is ideal for whole-home cleaning with a remarkable battery life of up to 100 minutes.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The vacuum features an LCD that allows for easy monitoring and control. It also includes AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, which intelligently adjusts the suction power and brush speed based on the cleaned floor type.

A standout feature is the All-in-One Clean Station, which automatically charges the vacuum and empties the dustbin, eliminating the need for manual dirt handling. The Clean Station utilizes Air Spin Edge Technology to remove debris efficiently and traps 99.999% of fine dust particles, ensuring cleaner air in your home.

Additionally, the vacuum offers built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings connectivity for enhanced convenience.

Previously announced Samsung Bespoke products for the year include refrigerators equipped with AI cameras to monitor food inventory and create grocery lists and ovens that recognize food and suggest the appropriate cooking settings. Additionally, Bespoke AI laundry combinations, front-load washers, and dryers with user-friendly AI home screen displays enhance the user interface. The lineup also features new kitchen ranges and more.