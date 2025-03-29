 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home News

Samsung’s latest smart appliances aim to enhance your home life

By
New Samsung all-in-one washer/dryer.
Samsung

Samsung has launched additional Bespoke AI appliances for 2025. These join other products in the new lineup revealed earlier this year at CES and KBIS. Regardless of device, each product in this year’s lineup emphasizes three key features: AI-enhanced convenience, better connectivity, and stylish modern designs.

The first new smart home product is the Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, which claims to be the industry’s first vented all-in-one washer-dryer. This innovative product eliminates the need to transfer clothes between machines. It features a 7-inch AI Home LCD touchscreen, making it easy to control cycles and settings with a drum capacity of 5.3 cu. Ft., it delivers powerful cleaning in just 68 minutes.

Recommended Videos

The AI Opti Wash & Dry feature automatically adjusts the settings to ensure optimal washing and drying results. For drying, the unit uses an internal heater and fan, while the Auto Open Door feature allows moisture to escape after the cycle, helping clothes to dry further. Additionally, the Flex Auto Dispense System offers convenience by automatically dispensing detergent (up to 47 loads) or a combination of detergent and softener.

New Samsung Jet Ultra vacuum.
Samsung

Samsung also introduced the new Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum. Samsung’s HexaJet motor boasts an impressive 400 AW of suction power, making it one of their most powerful cordless stick vacuums. This vacuum is ideal for whole-home cleaning with a remarkable battery life of up to 100 minutes.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The vacuum features an LCD that allows for easy monitoring and control. It also includes AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, which intelligently adjusts the suction power and brush speed based on the cleaned floor type.

A standout feature is the All-in-One Clean Station, which automatically charges the vacuum and empties the dustbin, eliminating the need for manual dirt handling. The Clean Station utilizes Air Spin Edge Technology to remove debris efficiently and traps 99.999% of fine dust particles, ensuring cleaner air in your home.

Additionally, the vacuum offers built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings connectivity for enhanced convenience.

Previously announced Samsung Bespoke products for the year include refrigerators equipped with AI cameras to monitor food inventory and create grocery lists and ovens that recognize food and suggest the appropriate cooking settings. Additionally, Bespoke AI laundry combinations, front-load washers, and dryers with user-friendly AI home screen displays enhance the user interface. The lineup also features new kitchen ranges and more.

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Dreame H14 Pro: the smarter way to clean your home
Woman vacuuming home

We can all agree: cleaning floors isn’t exactly the highlight of anyone’s day. But what if your vacuum made it effortless? Allow me to introduce you to the Dreame H14 Pro, a wet and dry vacuum engineered to transform the way you clean. Your home deserves an upgrade and it starts with the H14 Pro which is packed with smart technology, powerful suction, and a self-cleaning system.
All-in-one cleaning power
Gone are the days of switching between multiple cleaning tools. The H14 Pro vacuums and mops simultaneously. It tackles both dry debris and stubborn spills with ease. Dust, pet hair, and cookie crumbs don’t stand a chance against its 18,000 Pa suction power and the dual-edge brush reaches into tight corners and along baseboards for a noticeably deep clean.
Use Code DIGITAL5OFF

Effortless navigation & 180° reach

Read more
Ecovacs reveals robot vacuum with new technology ideal for carpeted homes
The Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni in a home.

Ecovacs just launched the Deebot X8 Pro Omni in February, which we found to be an excellent choice for hard floors -- thanks to its innovative roller mop that tackles all sorts of spills with ease. For March, it looks like the focus is on carpets, with the newly launched Ecovacs Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni incorporating new technology designed to better extract debris from plush floors.

The Ecovacs T50 Max Pro Omni is the first Ecovacs product to use BLAST Technology. An acronym for Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology, the new system uses both suction and optimized airflow to better pull debris, dust, and pet hair from deep within carpet fibers. Using a high-toque 100W motor, Ecovacs says the robot can achieve a 50% higher discharge current while generating 50% less heat than traditional robot vacuums. In other words, it's built to have a longer lifespan while also providing you with a superior carpet cleaning experience.

Read more
Did the Apple HomePad just get leaked by Apple itself?
A mockup of a HomePod with an iPad attached.

The long rumoured Apple HomePad - a HomePod with a screen - may have just been revealed by none other than Apple itself.

After diving into the iOS 18.4 beta release, it's been noticed by the team over at Macworld that many changes are pointing towards entirely new hardware for Apple, soon.

Read more