There aren’t many Memorial Day sales that can boast huge phone deals alongside refrigerator deals, but that’s the beauty of Samsung. The Korean company is an expert at developing so many much-needed appliances as well as fun but practical tech too. Its Memorial Day sale reflects that with so much to check out that it’s almost overwhelming. You’re likely to know what you need most, so we recommend hitting the link below to see what’s out there within the sale. However, if you still need a little more guidance, we’re here to point out a few highlights too.

What to shop in the Samsung Memorial Day sale

We all know that Samsung makes some of the best TVs and one of its highlights is the Samsung The Frame TV. Incredibly stylish, the TV works like a picture frame so you simply hang it on your wall and it displays art any time you’re not watching TV. It’s also a fantastic QLED TV in its own right so you get exceptional picture quality the whole time. At Samsung, you can save $100 off the 55-inch model or a massive $800 off the equally massive 85-inch model.

If you’re thinking of more practical purchases, there’s also up to $1,200 off select Bespoke refrigerators. Hate having a kitchen that doesn’t match? One of these bespoke refrigerators will improve everything. A choice of 12 colors and finishes ensures it looks just how you want it to look. You also get a huge capacity and smart features too like the Family Hub panel available on the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. It normally costs $4,399, but it’s down to $3,099 right now.

There’s also up to $350 off eligible appliances when you buy them as a bundle with big discounts on refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, and everything else you need to complete your kitchen.

For active folk, there’s also up to $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro if you’re passionate about improving upon your workouts and tracking your body composition easily.

The Samsung Memorial Day sale is a veritable smorgasbord of fantastic deals. There’s truly something for everyone here with discounts on smartwatches, phones, appliances, refrigerators, tablets, and anything else you can think of. If you love to own good quality and stylish tech, Samsung is always the name to seek out. Check out its sale now by tapping the button below to see how you could save.

