Samsung’s S9 and S9+ Prime Day bundles include an Echo and an Echo Spot

Share

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and leaning toward a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, act fast for this Amazon Prime Day bundle available for one day only with either phone.

In addition to your choice of the latest and best Samsung smartphones, the Prime Day bundle sets up you with a powerful complement of smart home components. The bundle includes the Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit, an Amazon Echo, and an Echo Spot.

The Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit includes a hub, a multipurpose sensor, a motion sensor, and one smart outlet. The hub lets you connect a wide range of wireless smart home devices including the other components in the kit. The multipurpose sensor is a two-part unit that triggers alerts when doors or window open or close. The motion sensor acts as a switch when it senses movement and can turn on lights on or off, trigger alarms, and more. With the smart outlet, you can control anything plugged into the smart outlet.

The Amazon Echo and Echo Spot let you control your SmartThings Hub and all the devices connected to it using Alexa. Just ask Alexa to turn on the lights plugged into the smart outlet, show what is going on in the family room on the Echo Spot, or play Rodriquez with the Echo’s speakers.

The S9 and S9+ bundles set you up to control your smart home from any location with your new phone or using voice commands with Alexa.

The S9 Prime Day bundle costs $720, and the S9+ bundle is $840, in both cases a savings of $430 compared to purchasing everything in the bundle separately. Each phone is available in lilac purple, coral blue, or midnight black.

Also, any Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note8 purchases during July can qualify to receive a free microSD card from Samsung through its Double Your Memory promo.

See it