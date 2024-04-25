 Skip to main content
Samsung Spring Sale: Get up to $915 off smart ranges today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Samsung smart range with the Smart Oven camera.
Samsung

Samsung’s Spring Black Friday sale has slashed the prices of all kinds of home appliances, including gas and electric ranges. There are discounts available for Samsung’s smart ranges too, which will allow you to enjoy savings of up to $915. Feel free to check out all the ranges that are cheaper than usual in the ongoing sale, but if you want to focus on getting a smart range for your kitchen, read on to learn all about them and how much you’ll have to pay.

What to buy in Samsung’s Spring Black Friday sale for smart ranges

Samsung’s smart ranges are equipped with the Smart Oven Camera, which will allow you to check on the food that you’re cooking through a livestream on your phone. You can even make time-lapse videos and share them on social media. You’ll enjoy this feature on the Samsung Bespoke 6.3. cu. ft. smart slide-in electric range, which is from $2,536 for a $737 discount, and the Samsung Bespoke 6.0. cu. ft. smart slide-in gas range, which is from $2,659 for savings of $760. Both smart ranges have illuminated precision knobs that light up to let you know that the home appliance is on, and they work with the Samsung SmartThings app for pre-heating the oven, planning meals, downloading cooking modes, and much more.

The Samsung Bespoke 6.3 cu. ft. smart slide-in induction range, which also comes with the Smart Oven Camera, offers an additional feature — Samsung’s AI Home. Through its 7-inch LCD display, you can search video recipes, receive personalized recommendations, and access your favorite apps. The smart range also comes with ambient edge lighting to show if your cooktop is still on and to provide mood lighting for your kitchen, and hands-free access for functions such as opening the oven door, , which is $915 off its original price of $3,314.

Why go for the usual oven deals when you can get a smart range with a discount from Samsung’s Spring Black Friday sale? There are offers for traditional gas and electric ranges in the ongoing sale as well — feel free to check them out through the button below — but you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to buy a Samsung smart range for a more reasonable price. Once you’ve made your decision, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately because the savings will only be available for a limited time.

