Samsung is regarded as one of the best reliable refrigerator brands, and right now you can even consider it one of the more affordable ones. Deals are taking place on a number of different Samsung smart refrigerator models, including the Family Hub refrigerators. These discounts include sale prices as low as $1,700 with a $467 savings, but some models are seeing savings as high as $1,300. There are plenty of Samsung refrigerators to save big on right now, and plenty of variants of Family Hub models available to browse. Free 3-day delivery is included with your purchase of a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator.

Why you should buy a Samsung smart refrigerator

With software and wireless technology rapidly making almost every electronics device on the market “smarter” nowadays, it can be easy to look at some of it as gimmicky. The features of Samsung’s lineup of smart refrigerators not only make sense, but bring ease and convenience to your smart home as well. A Samsung smart refrigerator is capable of instantly becoming the centerpiece of your smart home, with the Family Hub model lineup being one of the most capable smart refrigerators of the bunch. These refrigerators allow you to control other appliances and smart devices with what’s called the SmartThings Hub. You can use use this to interact with with Alexa voice controls, to adjust your smart thermostat, and even to see who’s at the front door with one of the best video doorbells.

All of the Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator features can be accessed from a touchscreen display built into the door. This display also gives you access to your favorite playlists from Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music, allowing you to entertain yourself or others. And perhaps where the smart features of the Family Hub lineup really make sense are right in the kitchen itself. With a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator you’ll have instant access to smart recipes and videos, as well as meal planning assistance. You can create and share shopping lists with the touch of a button, and when it’s time to make a grocery run you can view inside the refrigerator from your smartphone to see what you might need to add to your list.

The full lineup of Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerators is seeing a discount at Samsung today, including the Family Hub 4-Door smart refrigerator, which we consider one of the best smart kitchen appliances. But discounts are in no short supply across Samsung’s lineup of smart refrigerators, with prices starting as low as $1,700 and savings reaching as high as $1,300. Each refrigerator has its own set of smart features to consider, but free three-day shipping is included with any model you decide is right for you.

