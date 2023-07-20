Samsung is regarded as one of the best and most reliable refrigerator brands, and right now it’s got a lot of discounts going that make it one of the more affordable refrigerator brands as well. Samsung has deals taking place on a number of different smart refrigerator models that would slide nicely into any smart home. Prices currently are as low as $1,699 and savings reach as much as $2,200, and nearly a dozen refrigerator models are discounted, with different variants and configurations among them. This means there’s likely something available for everybody, so click over to Samsung to grab some savings on the right smart refrigerator for you kitchen.

Why you should buy a Samsung smart refrigerator

It seems you can find some modern smarts in just about anything electronic these days, and that includes refrigerators. The smart features of the Samsung Family Hub refrigerator lineup integrate easily into most smart home setups, and simultaneously bring ease and convenience to your home. Samsung has quite a few refrigerator models to choose from, with the Family Hub being its smart refrigerator lineup. These refrigerators allow you to control other appliances and smart devices with what’s called the SmartThings Hub. You can use voice control with Alexa, adjust your smart thermostat, and even see who’s at the front door with one of the best video doorbells.

All of these features can be accessed right from a touchscreen display built into the door of a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator. This display also gives you access to your favorite playlists from Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music, allowing you to entertain yourself or others. And perhaps where the smart features of the Family Hub lineup really make sense are right in the kitchen itself. With a Samsung smart refrigerator you’ll have instant access to smart recipes and videos and meal planning assistance. With a wide range of features and many different sizes and configurations to choose from, there’s pretty much a Samsung smart refrigerator that’s right for every kitchen.

Right now you can take home a Samsung smart refrigerator for as little as $1,699, and included in the discounts is the Family Hub 4-Door smart refrigerator, which we consider one of the best smart kitchen appliancesThe best smart kitchen appliances for 2022. Click over to Samsung to browse for the discount and feature set that’s right for your home.

