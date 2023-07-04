 Skip to main content
4th of July deal: This Samsung washer and dryer bundle is $740 off

The Samsung 5.2 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+.

If your laundry room needs an upgrade to make things more convenient, you should set your sights on this washer and dryer bundle from Samsung that’s part of its 4th of July sale. The Samsung 5.2 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer and the Samsung 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer, originally priced at $1,998, will both be yours for just $1,258, for savings of $740. It’s unclear if the discount on the bundle will only last until the end of the holiday, so don’t risk missing out — proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy this Samsung washer and dryer bundle

Samsung is a mainstay in our roundups of the best washing machines and best dryers, so you should be confident that you’ll be getting top-quality appliances with this bundle. The Samsung 5.2 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer features Super Speed Wash technology, which allows it to finish a full load of about 8 lbs. of clothes in just 28 minutes. The washer’s built-in Active Water Jet pre-treats heavily stained or soiled clothes with the press of a button, while vibration reduction technology minimizes noise. The Samsung 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer, meanwhile, comes with the Steam Sanitize+ feature, which helps eliminate germs and bacteria. The appliance’s Sensor Dry technology optimizes the time and temperature of each cycle to prevent heat damage on your clothes, and its vent sensor and lint filter indicator ensures safe and efficient operation.

Both appliances offer Wi-Fi connectivity, which is one of the high-tech features considered by our washer and dryer buying guide. They’re also compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings app to provide cycle alerts, scheduling, and remote operation, among other functions.

While washer and dryer deals aren’t as exciting as some of the other discounts that you can enjoy during 4th of July sales, investing in these home appliances are a necessity if you want a seamless laundry experience for your family each time. You can’t go wrong with the Samsung 5.2 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer and the Samsung 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer, especially since they’re available in a bundle that costs $1,258, down $740 from its sticker price of $1,998. The offer may end at any moment though, so buy the bundle now if your family needs it.

