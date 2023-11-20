 Skip to main content
This Samsung washer and dryer bundle is one of the best Black Friday deals

Albert Bassili
By
Samsung washer & dryer bundle
Samsung

If you have a big family or just tend to do an absolute ton of laundry, then going for Samsung’s large capacity front-loading washer & dryer bundle makes a lot of sense. That’s especially true if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone or other Samsung device that puts you in the Samsung ecosystem since you can integrate the dryer and washer into Smart Things. Even though Samsung devices tend to be quite expensive, there are still some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, like this washer & dryer set from Samsung that’s going for $1,298 instead of $2,098. That’s a substantial $800 discount and well worth taking advantage of before the deal expires.

Why you should buy the Samsung washer & dryer bundle

Starting with the front-loading washer, it has a rather large 4.5 cubic foot capacity and comes with a speed wash mode that can finish all your laundry in about 28 minutes, which is pretty fast, although not super economical.  It also has a gamut of other features, such as steaming to help with stain removal, a self-cleaning mode meant to be run every 40 cycles, and an anti-microbial coating that keeps the inside safe from lingering smells. You can also connect it to the Smart Things app, which lets you check things like energy usage and how the cycle is going, and even start a cycle remotely, which is pretty neat.

As for the dryer, it has a larger 7.5 cubic foot capacity and has a couple of interesting features, too, the most important being the automatic temperature sensor, which makes sure your clothes are dried quickly without doing any damage to them. There’s also the Steam Stanize+ cycle, which helps remove 9.9% of germs and bacteria and over 95% of pollen. Plus it can help take out wrinkles, which anybody who’s had to deal with wrinkled clothes can appreciate. The dryer also has similar app connectivity, which lets you monitor energy usage and schedule cycles ahead of time.

All in all, this Samsung dryer & washer bundle is great for those in the Samsung ecosystem who want something a little bit smarter and higher-end, especially with the substantial $800 discount that brings the bundle down to $1,298. On the other hand, if you don’t care that much about being inside the Samsung ecosystem, or want something a little bit different be sure to check out these Black Friday washer and dryer bundle deals. You might also be able to find some great Amazon Black Friday deals or Best Buy Black Friday deals on washers and driers, either individually or as a bundle. There is also this if you prefer.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Amazon Echo Pop price slashed from $40 to $18 for Black Friday
The Echo Pop sitting on a countertop.

The Amazon Echo Pop, the least expensive of the brand's smart speakers, is currently even cheaper from this year's Black Friday deals. A $22 discount pulls its price down to just $18 from $40, but we're not sure how long this bargain will stay online. There's a chance that it doesn't even make it to the shopping holiday itself, so if you're thinking about buying this smart home device or multiples of it, it's highly recommended that you push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop
The Amazon Echo Pop is the most affordable way to gain access to Amazon's Alexa, according to our guide on which Amazon Echo should you buy. With its low price, you shouldn't expect that its sound will fill large areas like its more expensive counterparts, but it's more than enough for bedrooms and small spaces. The smart speaker is also compact with a front face that's just about 4 inches across, so you won't have trouble finding a spot where to place it, and it features three buttons at the top, two for adjusting the volume and the third one to disable the Amazon Echo Pop's microphone until you activate it again.

Read more
The best massage gun Black Friday deals on Theragun and more
Using the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 massage gun.

Black Friday deals have officially started hitting the internet, with the world’s largest retailers offering savings on all sorts of cool tech. Massage guns are among the early Black Friday deals we’re seeing, and they make a great gift idea for both yourself or the fitness enthusiast in the family. Theragun is one of the most recognizable brand names when it comes to massage guns, and while we’re seeing plenty of Theragun Black Friday deals, there’s also a lot of massage guns by other brands seeing price drops right now.
Best Theragun Massage Gun Black Friday Deals

Therabody has been making Theragun massage guns for awhile now, and they’ve quickly become one of the most popular brands on the market. The Theragun model lineup is recognized as being high quality and durable, providing a high quality, relaxing massage. Theragun models are also typically more expensive than other massage guns, which is why you’ll sometimes find a model or two among the best luxury fitness tech. And while they may still run a little pricey compared to the competition, Theragun prices are seeing significant price drops with these Black Friday deals.

Read more
The 3 best cordless vacuum deals in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals

If you're looking for some excellent Black Friday cordless vacuum deals, we've collected three of our favorites below. Cordless vacuums are a great option if you don't need to clean your house regularly for long periods of time, making them easy to use and carry around. With up to 40 minutes of run time, they're great for cleaning up quick spills, pet hair, and various other types of debris, as well as spot-cleaning or general cleaning that doesn't take the whole day. They also charge relatively quickly, even within a few hours for some, so you can always have it ready to go for the most part. Also, if none of these tickle your fancy, you might want to check out these other Amazon Black Friday deals for some alternatives.
Black+Decker Powerseries+ -- $99, was $129

It's not often we find a great budget-friendly Black+Deckker deal, but this one on the Powerseries+ will let you nab an excellent vacuum for less than a great price. It performs well on carpeted and hardwood floors, and it even adjusts the suction strength as you use it to be the most efficient. You also get about 40 minutes of vacuuming out of it, and it includes an anti-tangle brush bar, so you don't have to worry about hair ruining your vacuum, both of which are nice features to see at this price range.

Read more