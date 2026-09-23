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Samsung’s AI fridge update went so badly that some refrigerators stopped refrigerating

Internal test software reportedly reached customers through SmartThings, leaving some Bespoke AI models malfunctioning after what should’ve been a routine update

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Indoors, Interior Design, Kitchen
Samsung

Samsung’s AI fridge update reportedly did considerably more damage than introduce a few annoying bugs. Some Bespoke AI refrigerators in South Korea stopped cooling and became unresponsive after owners installed a SmartThings firmware update on September 22.

The mistake was surprisingly basic. Internal test software was accidentally distributed to customers, according to ZDNet Korea. Samsung halted the rollout and began sending engineers to affected homes.

What actually broke after the update

Some affected refrigerators lost the ability to cool, while interior lighting and controls also stopped working after the firmware installation. Reports point to newer Bespoke AI 4-Door models sold from 2024 onward.

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That turns a routine software failure into a much bigger headache. A bad phone update might mean broken notifications or a few frustrating restarts. When a refrigerator stops cooling, there’s food sitting inside while its owner waits for a fix.

Device, Appliance, Electrical Device
Samsung Community

How Samsung is trying to fix it

Samsung stopped distributing the faulty firmware after identifying the problem and began dispatching service engineers. With the failure landing just before Chuseok, Samsung Electronics Service said it would keep engineers and call center staff available during the holiday period to handle urgent cooling failures.

There also doesn’t appear to be a simple DIY escape hatch for everyone affected. Some owners reported that cutting and restoring power didn’t bring their refrigerators back, and affected units may require an in-person technician visit.

Device, Appliance, Electrical Device
Samsung Community

What this says about smart appliances

Samsung has increasingly made software part of the sales pitch for its Bespoke AI appliances. The company advertises seven years of software updates for flagship products, alongside remote diagnostics through SmartThings.

Long-term support sounds useful, but this incident is an unusually literal reminder of the tradeoff. A refrigerator can receive new features and fixes remotely, while the same pipeline can deliver a bad build that interrupts basic operation. Samsung is working through the affected units, but owners waiting through a holiday with food warming inside probably won’t need much convincing that fridge software has real-world consequences.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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