Samsung’s new extremely expensive robot vacuum is a cleaner and security guard in one

The Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra can monitor your home as well as clean.

By
Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra
Samsung has unveiled its new Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra. Samsung
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 1 hour ago

IFA 2025 has seen a wealth of new technology being announced and showcased and if AI isn’t talk of the trade show, I don’t know what is. Whether its a new AI fridge right down to AI washing machines, artificial intelligence is being implemented into everything.

Robot vacuums are no exception, with Samsung’s latest model – the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra – being unveiled this week.

This robot vacuum uses AI to recognise objects so it knows what it’s meant to go around as it creates its own cleaning paths. This includes recognising things like cables, people and even pets for dodging or creating temporary no-go zones.

Artificial intelligence is also used to detect liquids – even transparent ones so it can switch into mop mode and clean up. The vacuum works on up to 5 different floor types, automatically switching modes when it detects that its changed floors.

Samsung were sure to show off its new robot vacuum at IFA, and being honest it was adorable. But unfortunately, I didn’t actually get to see it clean up any messes which was a tad disappointing.

Robot on watch

Alongside cleaning up your home, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra can act as a home monitor.

The built in camera allows you to check in on your home while you’re away. Of course, the robot isn’t going to actually fight off any home intruders but it does make a fantastic addition to the home for those with pets.

It’s pet detection feature can find and approach your pets in your home so you can check in on them.

The robot vacuum can then play soothing music if you ask it to. Link it up with the rest of your Samsung smart home and you can switch on the TV so your pet feels like it has company, or even speak to your pet.

Samsung showed off its ability to follow a subject using this detection which seemed promising.

While all of this sounds good in theory and yes I’d love to have a little and frankly quite adorable robot patrolling my home, its already clear that it’ll cost a pretty penny despite Samsung not confirming a price yet.

IFA 2025 Samsung stand showing robot vacuum, washing machine and fridge.
Jasmine Mannan / Digital Trends

The previous iteration of robot vacuum, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Combo AI+ (notice it’s missing the Ultra from the name), would set you back around $1,699 or £1,299 if you’re in the UK.

With the new edition of the vacuum implementing a whole boat load of new features, it only make sense that it will be a lot more expensive in turn.

Of course as technology advances, it makes sense that prices will increase for these shiny new features. But I’m not willing to fork out thousands of dollars for a robot vacuum when there are perfectly good alternatives for so much less money.

The eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Function offers similar features when it comes to cleaning including floor detection and being able to mop up too and will cost you around $500 or £500.

You can then also pick up the Eufy S330 eufyCam 3 full home surveillance system for just $550 or £550 and still have plenty of cash left over before you’re even close to the cost of the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra.

And this is just one example of product combinations you can opt for which will still be cheaper than this device.

Early verdict

Overall, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra is cool… very cool in fact. As a pet owner who has to leave my cats alone every so often, I could absolutely benefit from having a product like this in my home.

The two in one cleaner and home monitoring functionality is amazing, allowing you to follow your pets around and really see what they’re getting up no matter where they are in the house – something which some security cameras may not be able to do due to angles.

However, the unconfirmed price point – which previous products dictate will be very expensive – has completely put me off of purchasing. I can buy multiple smart home products to complete the same tasks and still have money left over.

Jasmine Mannan
Jasmine Mannan
AI Writer
If you' want reviews of neural processing units in AI laptops or need a guide on how to use AI, Jasmine has done it all.
