Segway Navimow X3 series robot mowers charge faster, mow quicker and detect animals better

You might best know Segway for those two wheelers that make getting around a lot quicker than walking, but the company is also in the business of robot lawn mowers. The H Series launched in 2022, followed by the I Series in 2024, but in 2025, the company has expanded its Navimow range to include the X3 Series, designed for larger gardens and commercial properties.

The X3 Series includes four models – the X315, X330, X350 and X390 – with each able to handle lawn sizes up to 10,000 meters squared. To put that number into perspective, that’s about the size of one-and-a-half football pitches. They come with ultra-fast charging capabilities that enables them to mow 500 square meters from just 30 minutes of charge, while 5,000 square meters can be covered in 24 hours.

There are new blades compared to the H-Series and I-Series robots too, with six on board to ensure the X3 Series doesn’t miss any bits of your yard, while an anti-clogging blade disc helps minimise the grass that might build up as a result of the accelerated mowing speed.

What other features do the Navimow X3 Series mowers bring?

Elsewhere, the X3 Series has an upgraded Exact Fusion Location System (EFLS) in EFLS version 3.0 that offers a three-frequency Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) coverage, along with improvements in Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (VSLAM), and Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO) technology. What that effectively means is the Navimow X3 Series robot lawn mowers should offer better precision and stability, even if the environment for the GPS signal isn’t particularly brilliant.

Enhanced VisionFence technology is also on board the X3 Series, designed to deliver efficient AI route planning. There are three cameras and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor giving the X3 Series mowers a 300-degree field of view to allow for obstacle avoidance. The X3 Series can recognise over 200 different obstacle types, including 13 animals like cats, dogs and hedgehogs, to avoid them, which we saw in action during the launch event of these robot lawn mowers in Paris. It can also detect humans up to three meters away, as well as things like swings and trampolines.

Each model has a dot matrix display on top to communicate status updates, theft alerts and GPS tracking, while the design itself – made up of a combination of orange and grey elements – can handle slopes up to 50 per cent (or 27-degrees).

There is also something called the Expansion Bay on the X3 Series mowers with an open API for you to integrate tailored product extensions. The first of these comes in the form of a semi-automatic edge trimmer accessory that slots onto the mower, though this will only be available in certain countries and regions.

The Segway Navimow X3 Series were first mentioned at CES 2025 but they are now available through authorized dealers. The mowers can be controlled through the Navimow app like the company’s other mowers, and the app has also seen an update to Navimow OS 3, which was pushed out as an OTA update in March.

Six new features have been introduced with Navimow OS 3, including a child lock that can be activated from the app itself, voice feedback on the mower status, an enhanced Doodle feature, multi-device management and a lifted alarm feature.

The Navimow OS 3 software also brings Google Home support to Navimow robots, not just the X3 Series but the H Series and I Series, and that support allows the mowers to work with other devices like security cameras, with options like making the mowers move when motion is detected, for example.

