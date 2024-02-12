 Skip to main content
Get this Shark self-emptying robot vacuum while it’s 30% off

One of the best robot vacuum deals at the moment is perfect if you want a high-end solution to many of your cleaning problems. Over at Amazon, you can buy the Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Emptying Base for $453, thereby saving a huge $197 off the usual price. Working out at 30% off, this robot vacuum is going to save you so much time and effort. It has a 60-day capacity so you don’t even need to empty the base station very often. Want to know more? We’ve got all you need to know about it before you hit that buy button.

Why you should buy the Shark AI Robot Vacuum

From the makers of some of the best robot vacuums around, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum is something special. It’s perfect for anyone who’s been reading up on how to choose a robot vacuum and worked out they need something high-end and feature-packed.

It offers an incredible level of suction power which is suitable for capturing dirt and debris on all floor types including your carpets and hardwood floors. Focused on pet hair, it’s perfect if your furry friend sheds often. The Shark AI Robot Vacuum is smart enough to figure things out for itself. It uses Matrix Clean Navigation which cleans in a precise matrix grid so it takes multiple passes over dirt and debris, providing deep cleaning coverage.

There’s also 360-degree LiDAR vision which quickly and accurately maps your home so your Shark AI Robot Vacuum can methodically clean everywhere, avoiding objects in its path, while adapting to changes in your home. It has a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens down to 0.3 microns.

It manages up to 120 minutes of runtime before needing to head back to base, while you can always control it via a cleaning schedule, on-demand app controls, or by using your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. It’s all incredibly convenient so you can mostly leave the Shark AI Robot Vacuum to do the hard work for you.

Normally priced at $650, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum is currently down to $453 at Amazon. A saving of $197, this is the ideal time to invest in a fantastic way of keeping your home cleaner for longer. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

The KitchenAid Burr coffee grinder is at its lowest price ever
KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder in Matte Black

Every once in a blue moon, there is a deal that you absolutely cannot miss out on. Right now, that amazing deal is on the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder, which is currently 22% off on Amazon. Originally priced at $180, you can get this high-end grinder for $140 to make your daily cup of joe that much better. Act fast because this is the lowest we've seen ever seen this item priced before.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder
Most coffee drinkers have very specific requests and needs when it comes to their daily (or multiple) dose of caffeine. Pair this grinder with a single-cup coffee maker and you have got the perfect combination to take your coffee to the next level. It will give you the perfect grind for every kind of brew including French Press, cold brew and espresso. This device offers 70 precise settings that offer a variety of grind sizes from coarse and fine, depending on your drink of choice. With the Automatic Smart Dosing Technology, you won't have to guess the correct amount of beans as the machine will automatically adjust grind time to give you the proper amount of grinds. The stainless steel conical burrs found on the grinder will give you optimal flavor extraction as well as a superior grinding process.

Hurry and get this Keurig coffee maker while it’s 47% off today
The Keurig K-Classic on a counter.

For some folks, the only way to wake up in the morning is with a cup of coffee, but the usual method of filtration might take a bit too long for some. That's where pod-based coffee makers like the Keurig K-Classic come into play, as they can offer you some quick and excellent-tasting coffee without much hassle. There's even an excellent deal on it from Amazon that knocks it down to just $80 from its original $150, a very impressive $70 discount on an excellent coffee maker.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Classic
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is probably one of the best Keurig coffee makers and is perfect for that essential cup of coffee in the morning or any other time of the day really. It can brew three different cup sizes, including the six-, eight-, and ten-ounce ones, so you can get a strong brew if you feel like it. It also has a massive 48-ounce reserve for you to work with, which will let you do roughly six cups of coffee before needing to refill it, which is a lot if it's just for you and perfect if it's for two or three people.

Hurry! This popular robot vacuum is discounted to $69 right now
The ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum vacuums the floor of a nursery while a baby lies asleep in its crib.

While some robot vacuum deals can reach hundreds of dollars -- and that's already with discounts! -- there are also some extremely affordable models of this type of cleaning machine. A great example is the IonVac SmartClean 2000, a popular robot vacuum with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours from Walmart. It probably has something to do with its price, as it's down to a very cheap $69 for savings of $60 on its original price of $129. With stocks in danger of selling out, you'll have to proceed with your purchase of this robot vacuum immediately.

Why you should buy the IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum
The IonVac SmartClean 2000 may be cheap, but it shares several features with some of the best robot vacuums, including the ability to maintain a spotless floor. Its motor offers 2,000 Pa of suction power that's capable of picking up all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris, and its wheels provide enough traction to navigate through different floor types such as hardwood and carpets. It's got a three-stage cleaning system that includes a roller brush and side brushes, and once it's done or its runtime of 100 minutes is up, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

