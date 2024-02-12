One of the best robot vacuum deals at the moment is perfect if you want a high-end solution to many of your cleaning problems. Over at Amazon, you can buy the Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Emptying Base for $453, thereby saving a huge $197 off the usual price. Working out at 30% off, this robot vacuum is going to save you so much time and effort. It has a 60-day capacity so you don’t even need to empty the base station very often. Want to know more? We’ve got all you need to know about it before you hit that buy button.

Why you should buy the Shark AI Robot Vacuum

From the makers of some of the best robot vacuums around, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum is something special. It’s perfect for anyone who’s been reading up on how to choose a robot vacuum and worked out they need something high-end and feature-packed.

It offers an incredible level of suction power which is suitable for capturing dirt and debris on all floor types including your carpets and hardwood floors. Focused on pet hair, it’s perfect if your furry friend sheds often. The Shark AI Robot Vacuum is smart enough to figure things out for itself. It uses Matrix Clean Navigation which cleans in a precise matrix grid so it takes multiple passes over dirt and debris, providing deep cleaning coverage.

There’s also 360-degree LiDAR vision which quickly and accurately maps your home so your Shark AI Robot Vacuum can methodically clean everywhere, avoiding objects in its path, while adapting to changes in your home. It has a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens down to 0.3 microns.

It manages up to 120 minutes of runtime before needing to head back to base, while you can always control it via a cleaning schedule, on-demand app controls, or by using your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. It’s all incredibly convenient so you can mostly leave the Shark AI Robot Vacuum to do the hard work for you.

Normally priced at $650, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum is currently down to $453 at Amazon. A saving of $197, this is the ideal time to invest in a fantastic way of keeping your home cleaner for longer. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

