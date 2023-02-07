Best Buy’s deal of the day is $230 off a Shark robot vacuum

If you’ve got a house to keep clean and want a little modern help in doing so, there are a lot of robot vacuum deals taking place right now. Perhaps the best of them is on the Shark AI robot vacuum, which is just $200 at Best Buy today. This is a massive savings of $230, as it would regularly set you back $430. This is a limited time deal that ends at midnight, so act quickly and claim it while you can. Free shipping and 15-day easy returns are included with your purchase.

Why you should get the Shark AI robot vacuum

When it comes to the best robot vacuums, the Roomba brand is probably the name that immediately jumps out to most. But while Roomba may be one of the better known robot vacuum brands on the market, hot on its trail is Shark, a company that makes modern and stylish household electronics. The Shark AI robot vacuum is a nice balance of practical capability and smarts. Its incredible suction picks up all kinds of dirt and debris, and Shark’s suction technology in general is patented and about as good as it gets in a robot vacuum. It even comes with an UltraClean mode you can turn on for specific rooms and high-traffic areas of your home.

When it comes to software and smart home capabilities, the Shark AI robot vacuum is hard to top. It utilizes LIDAR technology for precision home mapping. It quickly and accurately maps your home so you can set up cleaning areas, and even set areas of your house you want the vacuum to stay away from. It’s able to detect and avoid objects, and it does so with the technology featured right in its name. AI Laser Navigation ensures total home coverage when mapping, and executes precision row-by-row cleaning day or night. The Shark AI is also able to connect to various voice assistants, which allow you to set a cleaning schedule, initiate on-demand cleaning, or activate UltraClean mode, all with just your voice.

While the Shark AI robot vacuum would normally cost $430, today it is just $200 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $230, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal ends at midnight.

