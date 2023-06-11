 Skip to main content
Usually $430, this Shark robot vacuum is just $160 this weekend

A lot goes into choosing a robot vacuum, especially with many different options and price ranges to pick from. Luckily, the Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is a great pick, especially with this deal from Woot that brings it down to $160 from the usual $430, making it a great budget option for most households.

Why you should buy the Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum

One thing we appreciate about 6the AV2001 is how good it is for dealing with pet hair. Like some of the best robot vacuums for pet hair, the AV2001 is equipped with powerful suction that can pick up even the most stubborn hairs, and it even has a self-cleaning function so that the hair doesn’t gunk up the machinery or require extra maintenance on your part. Even if you don’t have pets, you still get a lot of quality cleaning, especially with the Av2001 Ultra Cleaning mode, which is 30% more powerful, although it eats up a bit more battery time in exchange. As for how long it can run, the AV2001 has about 90 minutes of battery before it takes itself back to the charging station to top up, which isn’t too bad in terms of run time.

The AV2001 can also learn your schedules and patterns, meaning you can have a hands-on experience if you want. On the other hand, you can make it clean specific rooms or areas and even set up no-go zones, all of which is achieved using the AV2001’s LIDAR tech, which helps it scan and memorize the layout of your home, which is pretty neat. Speaking of layout, if you have a lot of carpets, the AV2001 has PowerFins brush rolls that do a good job of cleaning those surfaces. That said, it’s not the best robot vacuum for hardwood floors, although, at its price tag, that’s not necessarily a big dealbreaker.

At the end of the day, while the AV2001 isn’t going to win any awards for the best robot vacuum, at just $160 from Woot, it’s a pretty excellent deal and a great way to dip your toes into the robot vacuum world. That said, be sure to check out some of these other robot vacuum deals for alternatives.

LG is having a massive sale on one of its best cordless vacuums
lg new cordless vac empties itself can mop your floor ces 2021 cordzero and charging station

Households that need help in maintaining cleanliness should add the LG CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum to their arsenal, especially now that it's on sale from LG with a $99 discount on its original price of $449. The cordless vacuum provides amazing value at its discounted price of $350, but we're not sure how much time is left on the offer. To make sure that you get the LG CordZero A9 for cheaper than usual, you should proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the LG CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum
LG may be known as one of the best TV brands, but it's also a trusted name in the home appliance industry with topnotch products like the LG CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum. You'll no longer be spending too much time cleaning your home with this in your hands, as it's equipped with LG's Smart Inverter Motor for powerful suction that challenges the best cordless vacuums. It will be able to pick up dust, dirt, and pet hair from all types of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors, and makes them go through a five-step filtration system. You can then wash the pre-filter, fine dust filter, and the cyclone system to remove the accumulated dirt and to keep the vacuum running at peak performance.

Google Nest security cameras just had their prices slashed
A hand adjusting the Google Nest Cam (battery).

With Google's Nest Secure set to say the long goodbye next year, some Google fans might be wondering what to get instead. Even smarter Google fans are wondering what to get that's on sale. If you're among these brilliant ranks, this is the article for you. This weekend we've seen the start of sales on the 2nd Gen Wired Google Nest Security Cam and the 2nd Gen Google Nest Cam Indoor / Outdoor battery version, all around 20% off or more. It's a great chance to beef up your home security camera system without slicing into your wallet too much.
Google Nest Cam 2 (Wired) — $80, was 100

Why Buy

Get no-stress, hands-free cleaning with LG’s CordZero and save big
LG CordZero all in one stick vacuum with auto empty dock.

Cleaning, or more specifically vacuuming your home, is one of those tasks that can be tedious, and genuinely unenjoyable, and yet we all have to do it. It doesn't matter whether you live in a studio apartment or a single-family home, cleaning is a must to get rid of dust, dirt, and other things you track inside. If you have pets or kids, then you'll also be cleaning up fur, pet dander, and various messes -- maybe even food or snack spills. With the right tools, like LG's All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum, the entire process is faster and more convenient.

Available with an auto-empty dock, that both automatically charges the unit between uses and keeps the dustbin free and clear of debris, the CordZero Stick Vacuum is a real game-changer when it comes to keeping any space clean. The unique Kompressor technology compresses dirt and dust, fitting more in the dustbin, and allowing you to clean with less stopping, especially thanks to the extended battery life. Normally $849, you can save 30% when you use promo code VAC30, bringing the price down to $594. Plus, you'll receive a free Total Tool Care kit, which includes several add-ons for the vacuum like a mattress tool, flexible crevice tool -- to get into hard-to-reach places -- and extendable hose. That deal is only valid between May 26 and May 29, so don't waste any time if you're interested.

