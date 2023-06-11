A lot goes into choosing a robot vacuum, especially with many different options and price ranges to pick from. Luckily, the Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is a great pick, especially with this deal from Woot that brings it down to $160 from the usual $430, making it a great budget option for most households.

Why you should buy the Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum

One thing we appreciate about 6the AV2001 is how good it is for dealing with pet hair. Like some of the best robot vacuums for pet hair, the AV2001 is equipped with powerful suction that can pick up even the most stubborn hairs, and it even has a self-cleaning function so that the hair doesn’t gunk up the machinery or require extra maintenance on your part. Even if you don’t have pets, you still get a lot of quality cleaning, especially with the Av2001 Ultra Cleaning mode, which is 30% more powerful, although it eats up a bit more battery time in exchange. As for how long it can run, the AV2001 has about 90 minutes of battery before it takes itself back to the charging station to top up, which isn’t too bad in terms of run time.

The AV2001 can also learn your schedules and patterns, meaning you can have a hands-on experience if you want. On the other hand, you can make it clean specific rooms or areas and even set up no-go zones, all of which is achieved using the AV2001’s LIDAR tech, which helps it scan and memorize the layout of your home, which is pretty neat. Speaking of layout, if you have a lot of carpets, the AV2001 has PowerFins brush rolls that do a good job of cleaning those surfaces. That said, it’s not the best robot vacuum for hardwood floors, although, at its price tag, that’s not necessarily a big dealbreaker.

At the end of the day, while the AV2001 isn’t going to win any awards for the best robot vacuum, at just $160 from Woot, it’s a pretty excellent deal and a great way to dip your toes into the robot vacuum world. That said, be sure to check out some of these other robot vacuum deals for alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations