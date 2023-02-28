This self-cleaning Shark robot vacuum is 58% off (seriously)

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Any home will benefit from the addition of a robot vacuum to its cleaning arsenal. High-end models like the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum don’t usually come cheap, but it’s available from Woot for a very affordable $180, following a 58% discount that slashes $250 off its original price of $430. There’s only two days left on the offer, but since there’s a chance that stocks get sold out first, you’ll want to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

The Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum features incredible suction power, which you should expect from the best robot vacuums, and a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes it the perfect cleaning companion for all kinds of dirt and debris, as well as pet hair. It digs deep into carpets and maintains continuous contact with your floor to make sure that it picks up everything, and it can run up to 90 minutes before it automatically goes back to its base to recharge.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum tags sensors and virtual mapping as among the features that you should consider. The Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum checks these boxes with its AI Laser Navigation technology that allows it to avoid objects and efficiently cover your whole home with precise row-by-row cleaning, and LIDAR technology that quickly and accurately maps all of the rooms. You can then use the SharkClean app to make the robot vacuum clean specific rooms, and to set areas that it should skip. You can also use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to set cleaning schedules and initiate on-demand cleaning.

Some robot vacuum deals barely slash their original prices, but that’s not the case with Woot’s offer for the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum. It’s available for just $180, which is less than half its sticker price of $430 following a 58% discount. You’ll be pocketing savings of $250 while getting a feature-packed cleaning machine that won’t let you down. We expect stocks to run out before the deal expires in two days, so don’t waste any time in securing your own Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum.

