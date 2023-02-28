 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This self-cleaning Shark robot vacuum is 58% off (seriously)

Aaron Mamiit
By

Any home will benefit from the addition of a robot vacuum to its cleaning arsenal. High-end models like the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum don’t usually come cheap, but it’s available from Woot for a very affordable $180, following a 58% discount that slashes $250 off its original price of $430. There’s only two days left on the offer, but since there’s a chance that stocks get sold out first, you’ll want to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum

The Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum features incredible suction power, which you should expect from the best robot vacuums, and a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes it the perfect cleaning companion for all kinds of dirt and debris, as well as pet hair. It digs deep into carpets and maintains continuous contact with your floor to make sure that it picks up everything, and it can run up to 90 minutes before it automatically goes back to its base to recharge.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum tags sensors and virtual mapping as among the features that you should consider. The Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum checks these boxes with its AI Laser Navigation technology that allows it to avoid objects and efficiently cover your whole home with precise row-by-row cleaning, and LIDAR technology that quickly and accurately maps all of the rooms. You can then use the SharkClean app to make the robot vacuum clean specific rooms, and to set areas that it should skip. You can also use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to set cleaning schedules and initiate on-demand cleaning.

Related

Some robot vacuum deals barely slash their original prices, but that’s not the case with Woot’s offer for the Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum. It’s available for just $180, which is less than half its sticker price of $430 following a 58% discount. You’ll be pocketing savings of $250 while getting a feature-packed cleaning machine that won’t let you down. We expect stocks to run out before the deal expires in two days, so don’t waste any time in securing your own Shark AV2001 AI robot vacuum.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best robot vacuum mop combo for 2023
Keyan Riddick
By Keyan Riddick
February 9, 2023
A Roborock S5 sucking up dirt on the floor.

Owning a gadget that can automatically vacuum and mop your home is arguably one of the best ways to cut down on your weekly list of chores. Gone are the days of breaking out your mop and constantly emptying your dustbin – with robot vacuum-mop combos, much of your cleaning routine can be automated.

These useful little drones might all share a similar, circular design, but their cleaning prowess can vary greatly. And unless you know what you’re looking for, it’s difficult to figure out which one is better suited for your home than others. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options available in today's market. Here’s a look at the best robot vacuum mop combos of 2023, including picks for all budgets and home-cleaning needs.

Read more
Protect your home with a Ring Video Doorbell for $70 with this deal
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 9, 2023
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

If you've been waiting for Ring doorbell deals before you invest in the security device, here's your chance -- Best Buy is selling the Ring Video Doorbell for just $70, following a $30 discount to its sticker price of $100. You can't put a price on your family's safety, but you might as well enjoy savings along the way with this offer. There's no telling how much time you've got left to take advantage of this bargain though, so you should finalize the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell
The Ring Video Doorbell is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, so it's very easy to install as you don't need professional help in dealing with wiring. Once it's up and running, the video doorbell's 1080p HD camera and two-way talk function will let you see, hear, and speak with people at your front door from your smartphone, tablet, or any device running on Amazon's Alexa through the Ring app. You'll receive real-time notifications when someone is standing outside your door, such as visitors or delivery people, and there's also a Quick Replies feature that will let you answer the door using preset responses.

Read more
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $230 off a Shark robot vacuum
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 7, 2023
shark ion robot vacuum discount amazon rv750

If you’ve got a house to keep clean and want a little modern help in doing so, there are a lot of robot vacuum deals taking place right now. Perhaps the best of them is on the Shark AI robot vacuum, which is just $200 at Best Buy today. This is a massive savings of $230, as it would regularly set you back $430. This is a limited time deal that ends at midnight, so act quickly and claim it while you can. Free shipping and 15-day easy returns are included with your purchase.

Why you should get the Shark AI robot vacuum
When it comes to the best robot vacuums, the Roomba brand is probably the name that immediately jumps out to most. But while Roomba may be one of the better known robot vacuum brands on the market, hot on its trail is Shark, a company that makes modern and stylish household electronics. The Shark AI robot vacuum is a nice balance of practical capability and smarts. Its incredible suction picks up all kinds of dirt and debris, and Shark’s suction technology in general is patented and about as good as it gets in a robot vacuum. It even comes with an UltraClean mode you can turn on for specific rooms and high-traffic areas of your home.

Read more