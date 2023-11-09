Usually $399, this Shark cordless vacuum is on sale for $198

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to access amazing cordless vacuum deals, because there are early offers that you can shop right now like Walmart’s $201 discount for the Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H. Instead of $399, you’ll only have to pay $198 for this cordless vacuum, which will provide immense help when you’re cleaning your home. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long though, so if you want to get it for less than half-price, you know what to do — add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H vacuum

The Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H offers powerful suction to be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from different floor types, including carpets and hard floors, and it’s also equipped with Clean Sense IQ technology that detects particles that you can’t see and automatically increases power to get them. The cordless vacuum also comes with the PowerFins Plus brushroll, so it won’t have any trouble with pet hair and larger piles of dust.

You have the option of converting the Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H into a handheld vacuum, so it’s easier to carry into tighter spaces such as the inside of your vehicle. Either way, you’ll be getting up to 40 minutes of runtime on a full charge, and once your cleaning session is over, you can charge its removable battery anywhere in your home. The cordless vacuum also features a HEPA filtration system and an anti-allergen complete seal to keep the air that you and your family breathe free from pollutants.

Walmart has slashed the price of the Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H with a $201 discount as part of its early Black Friday deals, so you can get this cordless vacuum delivered to your doorstep for an affordable $198 instead of its sticker price of $399. Stocks will probably go quickly for this machine though, especially now that it’s available for less than half-price. If you think the Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H cordless vacuum is the perfect addition to your cleaning arsenal, you have to hurry with your purchase because you may miss out if you’re too slow.

