Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan review: keep cool wherever you roam MSRP $130.00 Score Details “The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is a portable misting fan that does an excellent job keeping you cool, regardless of where you roam.” Pros Multiple misting levels

Portable footprint

Durable design Cons Not as powerful as larger fans

Table of Contents Table of Contents Heaps of features Compact design Should you buy the FlexBreeze HydroGo?

Summer is almost here, and that means long days by the pool, out in the wilderness, or with your toes dug into the sand. And while the sunshine and warm weather are always appreciated, sweltering heat waves can put a damper on your outdoor plans. That’s where the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo comes into play. Designed as a portable misting fan, it’s built to be your companion for all sorts of adventures — and after testing it for several weeks, I’ve found it to be nothing short of “fan-tastic.”

Recommended Videos

Terrible jokes aside, the HydroGo works exactly as advertised. Its small design makes it easy to fit into a vehicle, lug it with you to the pool, or plop it on a cramped balcony to beat the intense Colorado sun. It’s not quite as powerful as larger fans — and it lacks an oscillation feature — but those are minor quirks on an otherwise stellar device.

Heaps of features

The main attraction of the FlexBreeze HydroGo is its misting capabilities. After filling its water tank with water (accessible through a port on top of the fan), you can set it to continuously or intermittently mist. A small flap on the front of the fan is where the mist is expelled, which sprays it directly into the flowing air — resulting in a fine, evaporative mist suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Don’t worry if you forget to turn off the mister. Shark designed the fan to automatically turn off its misting function a few hours after initial activation.

Three buttons are located near this water port. One is the power button, while the other two adjust the fan and misting levels. A nearby LED light lets you know how much battery life is left.

You can tilt the fan vertically to find a good position, though it doesn’t offer automatic oscillation. The included U-shaped base is quite stable, and it’s entirely removable. So if you’d prefer to toss the fan on another compatible Shark stand, doing so should take no more than a few seconds.

Like anything that uses water, you’ll need to perform periodic maintenance to ensure nothing unsavory is growing inside the tank. Shark makes this easy with a Lock Mode. This can be activated by holding the power button for eight seconds, disabling all functions — ensuring you don’t accidentally turn the unit on in the middle of cleaning. The cleaning procedure is pretty standard, with Shark recommending you soak the tank with white vinegar and rinse with clean water.

Beyond the lack of oscillation, there’s little to complain about with the features on the FlexBreeze HydroGo. It’s surprisingly powerful for its size, though don’t expect it to be as breezy as something like the larger Shark FlexBreeze. But for generating a cool breeze while out in the heat, it’s a wonderful solution.

Compact design

Designed to be portable, it should come as no surprise that the FlexBreeze HydroGo offers a compact footprint. Clocking in at less than 12 inches tall and around 8 inches wide, it’s great for all sorts of small spaces. There’s also a handle, giving you a simple way to transport it wherever you go. The device can be plugged into an outlet for continuous power, though its battery is rated for up to 12 hours of use on a single charge.

I didn’t quite get a full 12 hours of use during testing, as putting the fan on max settings quickly diminishes its battery. Still, I was able to use it for multiple hours across multiple days before needing a recharge — pretty impressive given its tiny size. Expect to get around two hours of usage at full blast, four or five when set in the middle.

I was also impressed by its durable construction. Quiet during operation and with a chunky case that protects it from damage during transit, it’s up for any adventure. It’s also water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about spilling water all over the place while filling up its reservoir. Best of all, the water tank is integrated right into the frame, meaning you won’t have to worry about setting up (or completely losing) a detachable water tank.

The FlexBreeze HydroGo is available in six different colors, ranging from the minimalist dove and dark grey to the stylish honeydew and lilac. Regardless of which color you choose, you’ll get all the same features and the same compact design.

Should you buy the FlexBreeze HydroGo?

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is the ideal companion for all sorts of toasty adventures. Its durable design makes it great for rugged camping trips, its quiet performance won’t disturb your neighbors, and its misting capabilities are bound to keep you cool during even the hottest days. I wish it offered automatic oscillation, but when used by just a single person, it’s not too big of an issue. Add a second person to the mix, however, and you might be fighting for the breeze.

Beyond the lack of oscillation, there’s little to complain about. The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is a premium misting fan that hits all the right marks. It’s a bit pricey at $130, but few competitors match its combination of performance, convenience, and durability. If you need a convenient way to beat the summer heat, the FlexBreeze HydroGo is highly recommended.