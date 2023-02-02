Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve been waiting for great cordless vacuum deals in time for your spring cleaning plans, Walmart has a great offer on the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum. It’s usually priced at $149 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $99. A sizeable discount of $50, it works out as a third off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting for a good quality cordless vacuum deal, this is likely to be the one for you. Either hit the buy button straight away or read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum

Shark makes many of the best cordless vacuums so it knows exactly what you’re looking for from a good quality cordless vacuum cleaner. With the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum, you get a lightweight design that weighs just 7.5 pounds while still being remarkably powerful.

It has a two-speed brush roll that’s designed with both carpets and hard floors in mind. It’s also capable of picking up pet hair throughout your home and even in your car, thanks to how lightweight it is. A low-profile nozzle design makes it simple to clean under furniture while Swivel Steering makes it just as easy for you to move it around furniture, no matter how tight the corners you need to take may be. An extra large dust cup capacity of 0.64 quart further improves things as you won’t need to empty it so often. Worried about how long it takes to recharge? Don’t be concerned. A full charge takes just four hours to achieve with the charger doubling as a storage stand so it’s easily placed within your home.

Continuing the trend of Shark knowing exactly what you need, it even has LED headlights so you can spot hidden debris around your home or vacuum in low-light situations without a hitch. For this price, you’re going to be seriously impressed by how powerful the suction is and how effectively the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum cleans up your home.

Usually priced at $149, the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum is down to $99 for a limited time only at Walmart. A fantastic price, it’s unlikely to stay this cheap for long. If you’re keen to snag the $50 discount, hit the buy button fast before you miss out. You won’t be disappointed.

