Best Buy is having a 1 day sale on this Shark robot vacuum — now $180

Best Buy has one of the best robot vacuum deals around but you only have hours to enjoy it. Today only, you can buy the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum for $180 saving $80 off the regular price of $260. A reliable robot vacuum from a great brand, this is the ideal way to save on your need for manual cleaning throughout the home. You may already know to get straight to hitting the buy button but if not, take a look below at why it’s worth it. Remember — this is Best Buy’s deal of the day so when the day ends, so does this deal!

Why you should buy the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum

Shark doesn’t feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but it’s a brand that’s popular for anyone seeking out the best vacuums. It’s great for offering strong suction power and excellent features which the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum ably demonstrates.

Designed with a Tri-Brush system, the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll so it can handle debris on all kinds of surfaces without forgetting about corners or edges. Potentially, it’s going to do a better job of cleaning than you’d manage manually even if you spent a very long time being extra careful. It’s able to sense ledges and stairs so it won’t fall, while it can also dodge furniture and walls so there’s no risk of damage. Any time it gets stuck, the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum is able to work out a solution so there’s no need for you to constantly babysit it. To make your life easier, you can also schedule it to clean at certain times of the day via the SharkClean app or opt to use Alexa or Google Assistant controls to command it as needed.

Besides including the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum and charging stand, you also get two extra side brushes along with an extra filter to make maintenance easier.

Usually priced at $260, the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum is down to $180 for a very limited time at Best Buy. How limited? When the day ends, the deal ends, so you only have a matter of hours to snap it up. If you’re in need of a better way of cleaning your home (and who isn’t?), buy it now before you miss out.

Amazon is having a big sale on Roomba robot vacuums, from $179
The iRobot Roomba S9 Plus robot vacuum cleaning the floor near the wall.

If you're thinking that you need help in keeping your floor clean, you'll want to buy a robot vacuum. iRobot's Roomba is the most popular brand for the smart home devices, and you're in luck because Amazon just launched a big sale that slashed the prices of some of its most popular models. We've gathered some of the best Roomba deals that you can shop right now, but you need to be quick with your decision because we don't expect these offers to last very long.
Roomba 694 -- $179, was $275

The iRobot Roomba 694 is an affordable robot vacuum, but it's got what it takes to maintain spotless floors in your home. It features the brand's three-stage cleaning system that can lift all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris from any surface, as well as its Dirt Detect technology that will make the robot vacuum focus on the areas of your home that require more attention. The iRobot Roomba 694 has a full suite of sensors that lets it avoid colliding into furniture and falling off ledges, which our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says is one of the features to consider. It can run for 90 minutes before it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

This flash deal gets you a Roomba robot vacuum for just $180
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

iRobot Roombas are the reigning kings of robot vacuum deals. What Band-Aid is to adhesive bandages, or Kleenex to facial tissues, Roomba is to the robot vacuum. Right now you can grab one of the cheaper models at a sweet discount. The Roomba 694 is down to only $180 at Crutchfield after a $95 discount. We don't know how long it will stick around, so grab it before it's gone.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694
iRobot's Roomba is one of the more expensive brands, but it's behind some of the best and most well-reviewed robot vacuums in the market such as the iRobot Roomba s9+, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 694 is a more affordable version, but you can expect the same topnotch quality that has made the brand a household name. The robot vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system that lets it pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from various surfaces, and once it's done or its battery gets low after up to 90 minutes of cleaning, it automatically returns to its base to recharge.

Usually $670, this pet hair-friendly robot vacuum is $200 today
bobsweep bob pethair robot vacuum and mop deal best buy march 2023

iRobot's Roomba is the most popular name when shoppers look for robot vacuum deals, but you should give other brands a chance -- especially when there are huge discounts attached to their products. For example, you can get the bObsweep Bob PetHair robot vacuum and mop for a very affordable $200, for savings of $470 on its original price of $670. You only have until the end of the day to get this cleaning device through this special offer though, so don't waste time thinking about it.

Why you should buy the bObsweep Bob PetHair
Everyone loves their pets, but you can't escape the fact that their hair gets everywhere. The bObsweep Bob PetHair robot vacuum and mop is designed to help in maintaining the clean floors of pet-loving homes, with an extra long main brush picking up hair, dust, and dirt while a spinning side brush focuses on the surfaces along the walls and corners. The robot vacuum adjusts to all types of floors, including tiles and carpets, while a triple-layer filter and supplemental UV-C light keeps your family protected from harmful particles and pathogens. It also features dirt detection sensors that make the robot vacuum increase intensity upon contact with stubborn dirt and debris, and edge detection so that it won't fall down the stairs and ledges.

