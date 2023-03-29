Best Buy has one of the best robot vacuum deals around but you only have hours to enjoy it. Today only, you can buy the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum for $180 saving $80 off the regular price of $260. A reliable robot vacuum from a great brand, this is the ideal way to save on your need for manual cleaning throughout the home. You may already know to get straight to hitting the buy button but if not, take a look below at why it’s worth it. Remember — this is Best Buy’s deal of the day so when the day ends, so does this deal!

Why you should buy the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum

Shark doesn’t feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but it’s a brand that’s popular for anyone seeking out the best vacuums. It’s great for offering strong suction power and excellent features which the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum ably demonstrates.

Designed with a Tri-Brush system, the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll so it can handle debris on all kinds of surfaces without forgetting about corners or edges. Potentially, it’s going to do a better job of cleaning than you’d manage manually even if you spent a very long time being extra careful. It’s able to sense ledges and stairs so it won’t fall, while it can also dodge furniture and walls so there’s no risk of damage. Any time it gets stuck, the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum is able to work out a solution so there’s no need for you to constantly babysit it. To make your life easier, you can also schedule it to clean at certain times of the day via the SharkClean app or opt to use Alexa or Google Assistant controls to command it as needed.

Besides including the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum and charging stand, you also get two extra side brushes along with an extra filter to make maintenance easier.

Usually priced at $260, the Shark Ion Robot RV761 robot vacuum is down to $180 for a very limited time at Best Buy. How limited? When the day ends, the deal ends, so you only have a matter of hours to snap it up. If you’re in need of a better way of cleaning your home (and who isn’t?), buy it now before you miss out.

