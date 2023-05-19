 Skip to main content
Get this self-emptying robot vacuum for under $300 at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you haven’t tried buying a robot vacuum because the good models are too expensive, here’s your chance to experience owning one of the helpful cleaning devices as the Shark RV910S robot vacuum is currently available for less than $300. From its original price of $399, it’s down to an affordable $298 after a $101 discount from Walmart. This offer probably wouldn’t last long though, so before it disappears, you should push through with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Shark RV910S robot vacuum

Certain models of robot vacuums require you to empty all the dust, dirt, and debris that they pick up after each cleaning session. That wouldn’t be the case with the Shark RV910S robot vacuum because, like some of the best robot vacuums, it empties itself into its bagless self-empty base. It can hold up to 30 days’ worth of whatever accumulates inside it, so you’ll rarely have to clean out its contents. The self-empty base doubles as the Shark RV910S robot vacuum’s charging station, where it will stay ready for the next time that you need it.

The Shark RV910S robot vacuum packs deep-cleaning power and is equipped with a multi-surface brushroll so that it can clean throughout your home, including the carpet in your living room and the tiles in your kitchen. It works with the SharkClean app, on which you can access automated scheduling — one of the features that we prioritize in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum — as well as review cleaning reports and start or stop the session. The Shark RV910S robot vacuum is also compatible with smart devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands for its functions.

The Shark RV910S robot vacuum will provide great help in keeping your floors clean, and it’s on sale from Walmart for just $298. That’s $101 in savings from its sticker price of $399, but since robot vacuum deals like this usually sell out quickly, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out right away. You won’t regret bringing the Shark RV910S robot vacuum into your home, so buy it now to have it delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
