Don’t buy an Amazon Echo before reading this

Jennifer Allen
By
Amazon Echo Pop on a kitchen counter.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Prime Day 2023 hasn’t been fully announced just yet but all rumors sound like it’s going to be happening soon. The yearly sales event from Amazon always delivers fantastic discounts and prices on a wide range of goods with there generally being a strong focus on its own range of products like the Amazon Echo. While there are Amazon Echo deals going on right now, it can be hard to know whether you should hold out or buy now. If you’re intrigued about what to do, we’re here to help.

Simply put, now isn’t the time to buy a new Amazon Echo unless you’re in absolutely desperate need to do so. Prime Day almost always falls in June or July with the only exception being due to the global pandemic in 2020. Otherwise, July is the time to watch, as we’re now deep in June with no sign, and Amazon typically announces it least two weeks ahead of time, it not longer. It’s almost certain that we’ll see deep discounts on a range of Amazon Echo goods around then so why not hold off and wait a few weeks to see how you can save.

In the meantime, now is the perfect time to catch up on the history of the Amazon Echo. It truly demonstrates how far the technology has come over the years and how quickly Alexa has become an essential part of so many of our homes.

It’s also worth thinking about which Amazon Echo you should buy. You’ve got a lot of options to choose from. In recent times, we’ve been impressed by the simplicity of the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen) thanks to its compact footprint while still delivering great sound quality. A new temperature sensor is useful too plus the clock displays some key info. Alternatively, we wouldn’t be surprised if there were discounts on the latest Amazon Echo Pop as well — even if it’s a modest saving, it’s still better than nothing. Tiny and sleek yet offering good sound and even working as a bonus Eero extender, it’s a good entry point to the Echo and Alexa ecosystem. There’s always the Amazon Echo Show 5 too with its screen that makes it an ideal addition to your kitchen so you can see recipe instructions or watch shows while you cook.

Whatever tempts you when it comes to all things Amazon Echo, resist the temptation a little longer. It’s pretty unlikely that you absolutely have to buy a new Amazon Echo right this second. Most of us can wait a few things and by doing so, you could save big on the purchase. Prime Day is always the best time to buy new Amazon-owned devices for less. Be patient, wait for Prime Day then enjoy some sweet, sweet price cuts.

