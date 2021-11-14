Should you buy a Ring Doorbell on Black Friday 2021?

If you’re looking to improve home security, keep better tabs on the family, or you want to watch out for all those expected package deliveries ahead of the holiday season, you definitely need a Ring Video Doorbell. The company’s lineup of doorbells can help you feel safer, and if anything ever does go wrong (a break-in or package theft), you’ll have video evidence to give to your local police department. Ring is one of the top-rated and best selling brands for video doorbells and home security, and for good reason. Ring devices are quick to install, easy to use, and offer solid, useful features including custom motion detection, nighttime viewing, and even automated quick responses, there’s a Ring doorbell for every home. Plus they make great holiday gifts.

Black Friday is always a great time to start your holiday shopping since retailers often offer steep discounts as a way to entice shoppers. Over the last few years, however, Black Friday deals have often started well ahead of Black Friday. That means that now is probably already a good time to start searching for Black Friday Ring doorbell deals, but if you’re just waiting for that all-important date on the calendar to arrive just to be sure you’re getting the best possible price, consider this: With supply shortages and shipping backlogs already well known and warnings of empty Christmas stockings potentially on the mantel, it makes sense to start shipping now, particularly for the important stuff you really want to ensure shows up under the tree.

Black Friday is the best time to buy a Ring Video Doorbell — but shop early deals

Black Friday evolved to become one of the busiest shopping days of the year because many people wanted to wait to get through other seasonal holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving before focusing on Christmas and New Year’s. Over the years, retailers have learned that online shoppers in particular love to settle in on the first Friday after Thanksgiving with a cup of hot cocoa and their computers to start their holiday shopping in earnest.

With Black Friday, you can typically expect companies to offer steep discounts to shoppers to entice them to buy, and buy early. Electronics, tech, and smart home manufacturers often offer the biggest discounts of the year during Black Friday, so if you’re in the market for smart home gadgets including items like Ring video doorbells, or Ring-compatible cameras, or smart lighting, now is the best time of year to buy.

Many retailers are already offering bundles. This means you can get the video doorbell deals you want, packaged with helpful, useful accessories like an Amazon Echo Show device that can display your video doorbell feed on its screen automatically. Ring also offers bundles with other wired or wireless cameras and battery-powered smart lighting so you can fill out your home security perimeter easily and cost-effectively. Amazon is known for offering these package deals, so surf the site to see what’s available.

Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have already kicked off their official Black Friday sales and you can often expect these purchases to be covered by price guarantees where you can get a partial refund if the price drops so there’s no harm in shopping now.

The important thing to remember is that with a lot of the holiday shopping deals, prices are already on sale, and with discounts as steep as we’re seeing now, it’s hard to believe that prices can go much lower on Black Friday itself. Even if they did, you probably can’t count on it arriving in time for Santa to stuff in his sack. Sometimes saving an extra couple of bucks isn’t worth the potential for holiday disappointment and tears.

Why buy a Ring Video Doorbell?

I’ve owned a Ring Video Doorbell since the very first iteration many years ago. Ring has been constantly updating, streamlining, and improving its video doorbell products nearly every year since they were first introduced. Why get a Ring Video Doorbell? For starters, you get extremely clear video both day and night of anything that’s happening outside your front door.

Whether you need to monitor holiday package and gift deliveries to snatch them before a potential porch pirate does or you want to be able to appear home to any callers at the door, even if you’re away on the slopes or the sand, a Ring Video Doorbell is a great passive security system, and a virtual concierge too. Ring Video Doorbells will also pick up motion near the door, just in case any lurkers don’t actually ring the bell.

If you need help figuring out which Ring Video Doorbell is right for you, check out our handy Ring Doorbell buying guide. Your key choices will be for a wired or wireless/battery version, though there is one option that lets you have both. Ring offers a wide variety of different doorbells for many different types of situations and in all price points. Let’s take a look at just a few of the most popular.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of the largest doorbells Ring makes, but saying that might it’s still just 5.1 inches tall, 2.4 inches wide, and 1.1 inches thick. It’s larger than some other brands like the Nest Hello, but it’s the same size as the previous Ring 3. With a rechargeable battery or the option of installing it wired, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is super versatile, and that makes it a great gift, particularly if you’re not sure of the wiring or installation options your gift recipient has.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is one of Ring’s slimmest and smallest video doorbells. It needs a hardwired connection for power, but it’s easily connected to your existing doorbell wiring. Alexa functionality also means you can view the video right from an Amazon Echo Show. The camera resolution is a bit better than HD video and has a wide 150-degree field of view on the horizontal and vertical. One of it’s big features is the ability to track people in and around your front door with its 3D Motion Detection with Bird’s Eye View. It uses radar technology to pinpoint the exact location on a map when someone’s been close to your front door.

The newest Ring doorbell is also the most inexpensive. Ring Video Doorbell Wired has a regular price of just $59, making it the best way to get home security on a budget. Similar to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, the Doorbell Wired needs existing doorbell wiring. For almost $200 less than the Doorbell Pro 2, what’s missing? Doorbell Pro 2 comes with different color faceplates while Doorbell Wired only comes in black (you can still buy additional faceplates separately). Some of the digital features aren’t available in this model.

Whichever Ring Video Doorbell you choose, you’ll definitely want to opt into the Ring cloud recording and storage option. This keeps all detected motion videos, rings, and anything you might need to reference later stored in the cloud so you don’t have to worry about running out of memory.

