Control your SimpliSafe home security system with Amazon Alexa voice commands

You can now instruct Alexa to “ask SimpliSafe to arm my system in Away mode,” among other commands, now that SimpliSafe home security has added Amazon Alexa voice control to its smart home protection systems.

Integrating the leading voice assistant with SimpliSafe’s recently redesigned home security system comes hot on the heels of last month’s announced collaboration with August Home, whose smart locks are now compatible with SimpliSafe.

After you add the new Amazon Alexa SimpliSafe skill, you can use Alexa-enabled devices to arm and check your home security system status with simple voice commands.

“For us, ease of use is a security feature. We aim to make our security systems a delight to use, and being able to arm it with a voice command is just another way that SimpliSafe makes being safe, simple,” said SimpliSafe founder and CEO Chad Laurans.

SimpliSafe Alexa voice commands

The initial SimpliSafe Alexa command set includes choices for each of three scenarios: Leaving for the day, shutting down at night, and checking system status.

When everyone is heading out for the day

The new SimpliSafe Away mode activates every sensor. The Alexa voice commands to turn on Away mode include:

“Alexa, tell SimpliSafe to turn on.”

“Alexa, ask SimpliSafe to arm my system in Away mode.”

“Alexa, tell SimpliSafe I’m going out.”

“Alexa, tell SimpliSafe I’m leaving.”

When everyone is in for the night

SimpliSafe Home mode protects all doors and windows, locks your compatible smart locks, and closes your camera shutter for privacy. The Alexa voice commands to turn on Home mode are:

“Alexa, ask SimpliSafe to arm my system in Home mode.”

“Alexa, tell SimpliSafe to lock up.”

“Alexa, tell SimpliSafe good night.”

When you want to check the home security status

Customers who want to check on their SimpliSafe system status have four Alexa voice command choices:

“Alexa, ask SimpliSafe if my home is secure.”

“Alexa, ask SimpliSafe if I am protected.”

“Alexa, ask SimpliSafe for my current status.”

“Alexa, ask SimpliSafe what’s shakin’.”

SimpliSafe Alexa setup

Configuring Alexa to work with your SimpliSafe system is simple. To give Alexa voice control access to your SimpliSafe home security system, the first step is to enable the new Alexa skill.

You can find the SimpliSafe skill at the Alexa Skills store or within the Amazon Alexa mobile app.

When the skill is installed, customers can then log in to the SimpliSafe app to associate their security system with Alexa. Customers with SimpliSafe systems in more than one location will need to choose which location will follow Alexa voice commands.

The new Alexa skill is compatible with the new SimpliSafe introduced earlier this year. Customers who want to use Alexa voice commands with their system must also have an active SimpliSafe interactive monitoring plan.