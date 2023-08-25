This SimpliSafe Outdoor Home Security System is $90 off today

If you want more protection for your family than just investing in security camera deals, then you should consider buying a complete system like the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Home Security System. Today is the perfect time to push through with your purchase because the bundle is available from Best Buy for just $330, for savings of $90 on its original price of $420. We’re not sure if stock will still be available by tomorrow, or if you can still get it for this cheap by then, so it’s highly recommended that your complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Home Security System

SimpliSafe is our top choice among the best home security systems because the brand promises quick and easy installation with a comprehensive range of sensors. For the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Home Security System, the inclusions are the SimpliSafe base station, three entry sensors that can detect when someone opens a window or door, two wireless outdoor security cameras with HD resolution and an ultra-wide 140-degree field of view, and a keypad and keyfob for arming and disarming the system.

With the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Home Security System up and running, you’ll be able to look through the wireless outdoor security cameras using the SimpliSafe app, and they will also shine a spotlight and send you alerts when they detect motion. Their rechargeable batteries can last for months on a single charge, while their 8x zoom lens will let you clearly see faces from up to 15 feet away. The security system is compatible with smart home devices running on Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands for arming or disarming.

The SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Home Security System may be what you need for your peace of mind, as it will be able to keep your family safe. If you’re interested in the bundle, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get it for a more affordable $330, as Best Buy has slashed its sticker price of $420 by $90. This discount probably won’t last long though, so you should add the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Home Security System to your cart and check out immediately to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of it.

