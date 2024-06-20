Hurry! This Simzlife nugget ice maker is down to $170 — save $230

If you need more ice in your life, check out what Walmart has to offer. Today, you can buy the Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker for just $170, working out to savings of $230 off the regular price. It’s ideal if you need a substantial quantity of ice, such as for regular gatherings or parties, but you don’t want to upgrade to any fancy refrigerator deals. We’re here to tell you all about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker

The best refrigerator brands often provide excellent ice makers, but what if you solely need an ice maker rather than a whole new refrigerator? That’s where the Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker can be hugely helpful. It’s capable of providing soft, chewable ice in just 7 to 10 minutes. Within 24 hours, it can produce up to 35 pounds of nugget ice, which should suit pretty much anyone’s needs. Whether you’re looking to keep the office well-stocked or you’re hosting a huge party, this is the ice maker for you.

It comes with a 1.1L water tank so you can leave it to do all the hard work for you. It also has an automatic cleaning system so there’s no need to scrub. Instead, press the “clean” button for about five seconds and the ice maker does the rest of the hard work for you. Cleaning time only takes about 15 minutes so you can always fit in a cleaning session.

If you’re worried about noise — don’t be. The Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker is low noise at all times. It also gives you a heads up on when the ice bucket is full and when you need to add more water. Its compact design means it’ll easily fit on most countertops and tabletops, so you can find room for it at home, in an office, or even on the go in a food truck or RV.

Normally, the Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker costs $400, but right now you can save $230 when you buy from Walmart. That brings it down to just $170. This is a flash sale though so it’s unlikely to stay this cheap for very long. If you know it’s for you, buy it now before you miss out on the huge savings.

