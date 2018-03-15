Smart tech gadgets will help spruce up your garden or backyard in no time

Share

Have you always dreamed of having a beautifully blooming garden every summer and delicious fruit and vegetable harvests each autumn? That goal can blossom into reality with a little help from some smart tech devices. With these smart products specifically designed for backyard and garden care, you just might finally be able to maintain the flourishing backyard you’ve always wanted. We’ve dug deep into the world of smart garden devices and rounded up the very best of the best.

RainMachine Forecast Sprinkler ($239)

Giving your flowers and plants too much or too little water can make it difficult for them to grow properly. But what do you do when it rains unexpectedly, and you already watered the garden that day? Prevent these scenarios by using the RainMachine forecast sprinkler. This device will adjust the amount of water your garden receives based on daily weather forecasts using sources like the Weather Underground and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to ensure data is as accurate as possible. RainMachine will repeatedly connect to Wi-Fi and download new data every six hours. By taking into account upcoming rain, RainMachine can ensure your garden doesn’t receive too much water.Via the 6.5 inch color touchscreen, you can easily control and monitor the device and adjust settings at your discretion. You can also integrate RainMachine with Alexa and Nest through IFTTT, thus bringing your smart connected home to the outdoors as well.

Xiaomi Soil Tester Moisture Meter ($37)

Taking care of a garden and helping it flourish can be difficult, especially for beginners, because it’s not always easy to tell by sight how much water, sunlight, and fertilizer a plant needs. The Xiaomi Soil Tester Moisture Meter offers the closest thing to having your garden actually talk to you. This device monitors the health of your garden and reports details about the soil moisture, ambient temperature, light intensity, and more directly to your smartphone. The app’s extensive database has more than 900 plant-curing methods, and it can automatically identify up to 3,000 different types of plants and what they need. With this device, you won’t have to guess just what makes your neighbor’s roses bloom so beautifully every year — you’ll have the answers and guidance right on your smartphone.

GreenIQ Smart Garden Hub ($250)

Want a smart garden device that also saves you money? The Smart Garden Hub by GreenIQ lets you control the scheduling of irrigation based on current and forecasted weather conditions, so you can save up to 50 percent on your backyard’s water consumption. Using the app, you can check out daily and weekly water usage reports, savings analyses, and evapotranspiration and rainfall indicators. You can also formulate your garden’s watering pattern to run every “x” number of days or only run on certain days of the week. Got other smart garden devices? The Smart Garden Hub integrates seamlessly with other smart tech.

ScareCrow Motion Activated Animal Repellent ($60)

Furry critters may be cute, but they sure can wreak havoc on a vegetable garden. To keep the skunks, raccoons, deer, and birds out of your precious tomato beds and off of your grape vines, try this motion-activated animal repellent by ScareCrow. When the device senses the presence of an animal, it will startle the animal with a noise and a (harmless!) burst of water, encouraging the critters to avoid coming to the area in the future. ScareCrow can protect up to 1,200 square feet of space, and a single 9-volt battery will let the device function 24/7 for up to 6 months. That way, maybe your family can enjoy your apple harvest this year, instead of losing them to curious critters!

Netatmo Weather Station ($149)

Want to know when the weather is appropriate for you to plant those cucumber seeds? Or maybe you’re worried that the air quality in your area isn’t conducive to plant health this time of year. You can address those concerns and more with the Netatmo Weather Station. It’ll give you details about atmospheric conditions indoors and outdoors, so you’ll have information about air quality, humidity, temperature, and pressure with the tap of a button. You can also program the device to send weather alerts directly to your smartphone so you receive real-time updates. Interested in keeping track of wind conditions? The wind gauge will warn you if heavy gusts are on the way, so you’ll have time to bring more vulnerable plants into the shed for cover. Want to keep tabs on conditions in your greenhouse? Place a module inside the greenhouse so that you’ll always be in the know.

