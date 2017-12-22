Smart home holiday gift guide: There’s still time to buy these for under $150

As you scramble to do last-minute shopping for everyone on your gift list this holiday season, you may be wondering what kind of gifts are not only universally useful but also easy on your wallet. Smart home devices can make the perfect gifts, as more and more people are “going smart” in their homes, whether for security, convenience, or just good fun. We’ve done the work for you and rounded up the best smart home devices that you can still buy for under $150 – but you’ll need to get online and click the order button right away. The good news? Many of these items are also on sale right now. Check out our smart home holiday gift guide!

Amazon Echo Dot

Want the recipients on your gift list to have all their questions answered with a simple “Alexa”? Put an Amazon Echo Dot in their holiday stocking. This smart home device sits on your shelf and helps you control the lights, play music, check the traffic, and more — all from the comfort of your couch, thanks to Amazon’s digital virtual assistant, Alexa. Plus, it’s so small that it’s almost unnoticeable. Get it for $30.

August Smart Lock

A good smart lock can solve a multitude of headaches. An August Smart Lock automatically unlocks the door when you approach and locks it after you enter, so you’ll never have to lie wide awake at night wondering if you remembered to lock the door. The lock also keeps a 24/7 activity log of who enters, and when. Your exterior door hardware can stay the same, so installation is quick and straightforward — you can easily do it by yourself. It’s also conveniently compatible with Amazon Alexa. Get it for $140.

Google Home Mini

Give your loved ones the gift of hands-free help this holiday season. The Google Home Mini is powered by the digital Google Assistant. Just say “Ok Google,” or, “Hey Google,” to get answers from the search engine, or say commands to control the smart home devices in the house. It can even tell your voice from other people’s, to create an even more personalized experience. Gift one for $30.

Belkin WeMo Smart Light Switch

The Belkin WeMo Smart Light Switch is a big upgrade on the traditional wall light switch. The people on your gift list will be able to control their lights from the wall, the WeMo app, or even their voice (just pair it with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa). The switch also allows users to set schedules and timers, so you can turn the porch light on at sunset or turn the ceiling lights on when you arrive home. Get one for a loved one for $40.

Blink Security Camera

Want to keep an eye on things in the house when you’re away? Take your home security up a notch with the Blink Security Camera. When triggered, the built-in motion sensor alarm sends an alert to your smartphone and records a clip of the event. The two-year battery life means you’ll rarely have to worry about whether the battery is out, and the simple setup means you can easily install the device yourself. No wires, no monthly fees, and no service contract — just a safer home for those on your gift list. A one-camera kit is $99.

Philips Hue Smart Bulb

Do you fret about home security when you’re away? Or maybe you have some forgetful loved ones who frequently leave the lights on when leaving the house. Control the lights from home or away with Philips Hue Smart Bulbs. You can create schedules from the Philips Hue App, so you’ll never come home to a dark house, stumbling around to find the light switch. Gifting these bulbs to less tech-savvy folks? A starter kit from Amazon is $70, and it includes four bulbs and one Hue Bridge, taking the guesswork out of installing a smart lighting system for the first time.

