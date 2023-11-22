 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s Black Friday sale has top microwaves from just $199

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Samsung 1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave mounted in a kitchen.
Samsung

If you’re looking for some savings around the smart home, Black Friday deals are a good opportunity to do so. A microwave makes a nice addition to any smart home, as you can find them designed with all sorts of cool smart tech these days. Among the best microwave Black Friday deals are a number of impressive discounts on Samsung microwaves, as the electronics giant is having a Black Friday sale all its own. You’ll find numerous microwave models discounted in the sale, with prices starting as low as $199.

Why you should shop microwaves in the Samsung Black Friday Sale

Samsung has long been one of the best names in consumer electronics, and that name doesn’t falter when it comes to tech for the smart home. It makes a huge range of microwaves that are always in contention to rank among the best microwaves, and this Samsung Black Friday sale sees almost every one of them discounted. The most affordable options include a Samsung 1.6-cubic feet over-the-range microwave that’s marked down from $289 to a , as well as a 1.7-cubic feet over the range microwave that costs . Another affordable model is the Samsung Bespoke 1.9-cubic feet over-the-range smart microwave, which is marked down from $449 to a .

And as you go up in price you’ll start to find Samsung microwaves with more and more smart features. Almost all of its microwaves indulge things like wifi connectivity to sync up with other smart home devices, but higher end Samsung microwaves offer some smarts when it comes to actually cooking meals. One of these that includes some major savings is the Samsung 1.7-cubic feet over-the-range smart microwave with convection and Slim Fry technology. This microwave in this Black Friday sale, which is a savings of $230. Some other smart microwaves seeing big price drops are the 1.1-cubic feet over-the-range slim smart microwave , the 2.1-cubic feet over-the-range smart microwave , and the 1.9-cubic feet countertop smart microwave .

Don't Miss:

So wherever you’re looking to place a new microwave within your kitchen, Samsung likely has something for you discounted right now. These Black Friday savings won’t last, so click over to Samsung to save while you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This Samsung washer and dryer bundle is one of the best Black Friday deals
Samsung Washer and Dryer in a house.

If you have a big family or just tend to let the laundry pile grow for a while, then going for Samsung's large capacity front-loading washer & dryer bundle makes a lot of sense. That's especially true if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone or other Samsung device that puts you in the Samsung ecosystem since you can integrate the dryer and washer into Smart Things. Even though Samsung devices tend to be quite expensive, there are still some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, like this washer & dryer set from Samsung that's going for $1,298 instead of $2,098. That's a substantial $800 discount and well worth taking advantage of before the deal expires.

Why you should buy the Samsung washer & dryer bundle
Starting with the front-loading washer, it has a rather large 4.5 cubic foot capacity and comes with a speed wash mode that can finish all your laundry in about 28 minutes, which is pretty fast, although not super economical.  It also has a gamut of other features, such as steaming to help with stain removal, a self-cleaning mode meant to be run every 40 cycles, and an anti-microbial coating that keeps the inside safe from lingering smells. You can also connect it to the Smart Things app, which lets you check things like energy usage and how the cycle is going, and even start a cycle remotely, which is pretty neat.

Read more
This Roomba Black Friday deal is so good I had to look twice
A woman plays with a dog while the Roomba i7+ cleans up.

Best Buy blowing us away with awesome robot vacuum Black Friday deals, like a huge $525 discount on the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. It normally costs $900 but it's down to $375 for a limited time only making it easily one of the biggest Black Friday deals around right now. If you're keen to get your home cleaner with the minimal amount of effort, you're going to love this offer. Check it out now by either tapping the button below or reading on while we explain all.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Responsible for many of the best robot vacuums, Roomba is the name you should always try to seek out when buying a robot vacuum. With the iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, you don't even have to worry about vacuuming for months at a time. Thanks to the robot being able to empty itself, it can handle it all by itself for up to 60 days at a time saving you from doing anything if you don't want to.

Read more
The best Black Friday power tool deals on DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more
A DeWalt drill being used.

Power tools can come in handy for so many things, there is hardly an excuse for not having quality ones around. For example, if you partook in one of these Black Friday TV deals and later came to the conclusion you want to wall mount that TV. A power tool or two would be really useful. To help you find the tools you want, we went searching though the top brands (more on that in a moment) and compiled a list of the power tool deals that made the most sense for our audience, with a bit of adjustment for price.

One thing to note is that many of the tools below require rechargeable batteries to join. But getting the best rechargeable AA and AAA batteries won't help you here, instead we're looking at (typically) 20V batteries made by each brand for their tools. And that's why we're looking at these power tools on a brand by brand basis, because the more batteries you collect the more convenient the brand's tools become. In much the same way that iPhone users benefit from the synergy of more Apple devices, you will benefit from more tools from a given brand.
Best DeWalt Black Friday power tool deals

Read more