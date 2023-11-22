If you’re looking for some savings around the smart home, Black Friday deals are a good opportunity to do so. A microwave makes a nice addition to any smart home, as you can find them designed with all sorts of cool smart tech these days. Among the best microwave Black Friday deals are a number of impressive discounts on Samsung microwaves, as the electronics giant is having a Black Friday sale all its own. You’ll find numerous microwave models discounted in the sale, with prices starting as low as $199.

Why you should shop microwaves in the Samsung Black Friday Sale

Samsung has long been one of the best names in consumer electronics, and that name doesn’t falter when it comes to tech for the smart home. It makes a huge range of microwaves that are always in contention to rank among the best microwaves, and this Samsung Black Friday sale sees almost every one of them discounted. The most affordable options include a Samsung 1.6-cubic feet over-the-range microwave that’s marked down from $289 to a , as well as a 1.7-cubic feet over the range microwave that costs . Another affordable model is the Samsung Bespoke 1.9-cubic feet over-the-range smart microwave, which is marked down from $449 to a .

And as you go up in price you’ll start to find Samsung microwaves with more and more smart features. Almost all of its microwaves indulge things like wifi connectivity to sync up with other smart home devices, but higher end Samsung microwaves offer some smarts when it comes to actually cooking meals. One of these that includes some major savings is the Samsung 1.7-cubic feet over-the-range smart microwave with convection and Slim Fry technology. This microwave in this Black Friday sale, which is a savings of $230. Some other smart microwaves seeing big price drops are the 1.1-cubic feet over-the-range slim smart microwave , the 2.1-cubic feet over-the-range smart microwave , and the 1.9-cubic feet countertop smart microwave .

Don't Miss:

So wherever you’re looking to place a new microwave within your kitchen, Samsung likely has something for you discounted right now. These Black Friday savings won’t last, so click over to Samsung to save while you can.

Editors' Recommendations