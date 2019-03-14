Share

If you want to spice up your kitchen with color and design, especially if you’re a fan of Italian ceramic designs, fill it with as many Smeg’s Dolce and Gabbana-styled Sicily Is My Love appliances as your budget allows. Following the earlier introduction of Sicilian-themed major appliances, the Italian collaborators have announced a line of designer countertop devices.

Cost is always an issue with kitchen renovations. The $50,000 price tag for a Smeg and Dolce and Gabbana refrigerator is at least a logarithmic step beyond what most people would ever dream of spending on a fridge. Fortunately, the new small appliances don’t come with five-figure price tags.

For example, the Smeg and Dolce and Gabbana 4-Slice Toaster lists for $850 and the Stand Mixer has a $1,500 retail price. Smeg hasn’t announced prices for the full line, some of which will launch in Spring 2019.

The retro-styled 4-slice toaster has extra-wide slots with self-centering racks. In addition to six browning levels, a backlit chrome knob selects reheat, defrost, or bagel modes.



Other than design and shorter slots, the two-slice toaster has the same functions as the 4-slice version, for $200 less.



The Smeg Dolce and Gabbana Stand Mixer has a 5-quart bowl with a helpful handle and ten mixing speeds. The whisk moves in a planetary motion for thorough, even mixing. The mixer includes a wire whisk, flat beater, dough hook, a spatula, and a pouring shield.



The motor in Smeg’s Dolce and Gabbana Citrus Juicer starts automatically when fruit is placed in the bowl. During the reaming process, a strainer separates pulp and juice. The pulp remains in the bowl and the juice dispenses through a stainless steel spout.



The Smeg Dolce and Gabbana Blender has a 6-cup pitcher and a detachable stainless steel blade. The blender has four speeds and three preset programs: Smoothie, ice crush, and pulse.



Use the Smeg Dolce and Gabbana Slow Juicer to extract healthy juices from fruit, vegetables, and nuts. The intentionally slow squeezing technology minimizes heat while preserving flavor and nutritional value. The slow juicer has a lever that adjusts the density of the extracted juice.



After admiring the Smeg Dolce and Gabbana Electric Kettle, you might as well heat water for tea. This electric kettle has a 360-degree swivel base and shuts off automatically when water boils and the kettle is lifted off the base. The lid opens slowly so the steam from boiled water won’t release quickly in your face.