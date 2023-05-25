 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is having a big sale on solar generators for Memorial Day

Andrew Morrisey
By
Bluetti EB3A solar generator and portable power station is easy to carry.

Whether you’re simply looking for some backup power around the house or looking to fully ditch the grid for a week, there’s a lot of great solar generators seeing a discount at Amazon for Memorial Day. These include standalone generators and generators bundled with solar panels and other peripheral equipment. Popular brands like and are seeing some of their more popular generators discounted as part of this Memorial Day sale at Amazon, and many of the items discounted qualify for free next-day delivery.

Why you should shop the solar generator sale at Amazon

Campers, outdoors enthusiasts, and do-it-yourselfers will love this sale, but there’s good reason to browse the solar generator discounts for anyone considering some portable pep for around the house. Amazon’s Memorial Day discounts include price drops on some of the most popular names in solar power. This includes Jackery and the , which we consider among the best portable power stations. Bluetti is another popular brand in the world of solar power, and you can grab the for just $209 in this sale. But there’s a dozen or so other name brands seeing huge price drops at Amazon for Memorial Day, with portable power stations such as the available for the low price of $52.

There are also a huge variety of solar generator bundles available. You can really make the most out of your solar generator if you keep some of the best solar panels nearby, and Amazon’s Memorial Day solar generator sale sees many solar generators bundled with solar panel sets. These bundles low prices such as $55 for the l, and savings of as much as $650 are available if you’re interested in higher end generator and panel models like the . You’ll be able to find the lowest prices amongst generators and , and if you’re looking for a more powerful generator with the potential for larger savings you should explore generators with higher wattage, such as in the range.

These Memorial Day discounts make a great opportunity to snag a new solar generator, and the available models span a full range of potential needs. Click over to Amazon now to explore what sort of discount you can find on a solar generator or solar generator and solar panels bundle that suits your portable power needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Usually $450, this Dyson cordless vacuum is $280 right now
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.

Shoppers who are looking for cordless vacuum deals probably have an eye out for discounts on a Dyson, as the brand is probably the most popular one in the market. Here's one that you wouldn't want to miss -- the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum for just $280 from Walmart, for savings of $170 on its recommended retail price of $450. Bargains involving Dyson cordless vacuums usually don't last long, so if you're interested, you should hurry with your purchase because you probably don't have much time left to take advantage of this offer before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum
The Dyson V8 Origin Plus, a variant of the Dyson V8 Absolute, isn't the latest model in the brand's line of cordless vacuums, but it's still a worthwhile investment because it will make cleaning your home much easier. Its powerful suction combines with the de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head to be able to pick up dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors, while hair removal vanes will clear pet hair from the brush bar. The cordless vacuum also comes with a crevice tool that will let you reach tight spaces, and a combination tool featuring a wide nozzle and a brush that lets you quickly switch between cleaning and dusting.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this robot vacuum for under $100
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.

There are few things more disheartening than coming home from a long day of work and having to do housework, such as cleaning up from last night's pizza and Netflix marathon. Even if you work from home, you probably don't want to work in an environment that's dusty or dirty, and cleaning up can be exhausting. That's where robot vacuums come in, and while they won't be able to clean table-top surfaces or your cupboards, they can handle all your floors relatively well.

Of course, there are lots of different levels of robot vacuums, from simple ones that can tell where a wall is to more complex ones that map your house and schedule and can empty themselves out. The Eufy 25C sits in the middle; while it can't empty itself, it can handle more complex things like pet hair and even has an app that lets you control it. You can grab it from Walmart right now for just $96, rather than the $250 it usually goes for, which is a significant discount and great value.

Read more
Amazon’s Alexa-Powered smart sunglasses are 30% off this weekend
amazon echo frames arrive sunglass blue light form sunglasses lifestyle 2 of 5

In case you weren't aware, you can get polarized sunglasses with built-in Alexa, offering a hands-free Alexa voice assistant where you go. They're a great alternative to the Alexa Echo buds for people that want to keep their ears clear to appear more socially available. But, best of all, they're on sale now over at Amazon for 30% off of their usual $270 price. While this deal lasts you can snatch a pair for just $190, making your total savings $80. So, go ahead and tap the button below to find yours on Amazon now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Frames 2
If you're just now discovering that this product exists, there is almost certainly a red alert bell going off in your brain. And whether you'd like to admit it or not, that alert is screaming one thing: "Nerd glasses!" And they're just... not? In fact, when we first took a look at the non-polarized form in our Echo Frames 2 review, one of our criticisms was how ordinary they looked. These are glasses anybody can wear and feel normal. They work great as sunglasses, too, with UV400 protection, blue light filtering, and at least some (IPX4) water and sweat resistance.

Read more