Whether you’re simply looking for some backup power around the house or looking to fully ditch the grid for a week, there’s a lot of great solar generators seeing a discount at Amazon for Memorial Day. These include standalone generators and generators bundled with solar panels and other peripheral equipment. Popular brands like and are seeing some of their more popular generators discounted as part of this Memorial Day sale at Amazon, and many of the items discounted qualify for free next-day delivery.

Why you should shop the solar generator sale at Amazon

Campers, outdoors enthusiasts, and do-it-yourselfers will love this sale, but there’s good reason to browse the solar generator discounts for anyone considering some portable pep for around the house. Amazon’s Memorial Day discounts include price drops on some of the most popular names in solar power. This includes Jackery and the , which we consider among the best portable power stations. Bluetti is another popular brand in the world of solar power, and you can grab the for just $209 in this sale. But there’s a dozen or so other name brands seeing huge price drops at Amazon for Memorial Day, with portable power stations such as the available for the low price of $52.

There are also a huge variety of solar generator bundles available. You can really make the most out of your solar generator if you keep some of the best solar panels nearby, and Amazon’s Memorial Day solar generator sale sees many solar generators bundled with solar panel sets. These bundles low prices such as $55 for the l, and savings of as much as $650 are available if you’re interested in higher end generator and panel models like the . You’ll be able to find the lowest prices amongst generators and , and if you’re looking for a more powerful generator with the potential for larger savings you should explore generators with higher wattage, such as in the range.

These Memorial Day discounts make a great opportunity to snag a new solar generator, and the available models span a full range of potential needs. Click over to Amazon now to explore what sort of discount you can find on a solar generator or solar generator and solar panels bundle that suits your portable power needs.

