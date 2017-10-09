Clean with the power of ultrasound by using the Sonic Soak

Why it matters to you Looking to get a truly deep clean on your clothes, vegetables, or anything else? The Sonic Soak can help.

Cleanliness has never looked so sleek. Much to the delight of clean freaks everywhere, there’s a new standard when it comes to removing dirt, grime, and bacteria from your life. Meet the Sonic Soak, a new ultrasonic cleaning tool that promises to clean deeply, all while saving you time, water, and energy. The palm-sized device can be taken just about anywhere to clean just about anything — simply place it in a bowl of water, alongside whatever needs to be sanitized, and let it do its thing.

Using modulated ultrasonic waves, the Sonic Soak promises to “disintegrate dirt and bacteria at a microscopic level.” But how does it work? Apparently, the Sonic Soak sends ultrasound into its surrounding liquid environment, creating microscopic cavitation bubbles. These bubbles hit the surface of what needs to be cleaned (your glasses, your clothes, or even a piece of fruit or a vegetable), and implode. The resulting pressure is said to wash out dirt, grime, oil, and bacteria.

Using the Sonic Soak promises to be a breeze. Just fill your container of choice with water (perhaps contingent upon the size load you have to clean), then plug the Sonic Soak into an outlet. From there, add your detergent or soap, drop in the Sonic Soak, and press “start.” Apparently, even with its impressive cleaning capabilities, the device is quite quiet, and generates sounds no louder, and not much different, than moderate rainfall.

Promising to serve as a perfect travel companion, the Sonic Soak can help you pack lighter, as you can easily wash clothes while you’re away from home. And not only can your clothing benefit from some cleaning, but the Sonic Soak can also clean your jewelry, your toothbrush, and even your kids’ toys. Most other anti-bacterial cleaners rely on harsh chemicals (or harsh washing cycles), but the Sonic Soak promises to be gentle yet effective.

With about a month left in its Indiegogo campaign, the Sonic Soak has raised just under $4,000, about 40 percent of its total funding goal. If you’re interested in chipping in, you can pre-order a Sonic Soak for yourself for $125, with an estimated delivery date of December 2017.