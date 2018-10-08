Digital Trends
Smart Home

A Starbucks made of shipping containers stacks up for business in Taiwan

Clayton Moore
By

Twenty-nine shipping containers are the building blocks for wild-looking new Starbucks at The Hualien Bay Mall, a yet-to-be-opened tourist destination that overlooks the Pacific Ocean in Taiwan. It’s the brand’s 40th shipping container store but Taiwan’s first to be designed by the preeminent Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who is known for work that seeks to both recover the tradition of buildings and reinterpret those traditions for the 21st century.

Kuma’s team and builders arranged the shipping containers into an angular, two-story edifice complete with a drive-through. In total, the store has a floor space of 320 square meters (3,444 square feet) with an exterior that Kuma says is designed to evoke the uneven foliage of coffee trees, which is an interesting re-imagining given that Starbucks originally used the containers to ship its coffee around the world.

1 of 5
starbucks shipping containers taiwan kengo kuma container designboom 1 0
starbucks shipping containers taiwan kengo kuma container designboom 3
starbucks shipping containers taiwan starbucks1
starbucks shipping containers taiwan starbucks2
starbucks shipping containers taiwan kengo kuma 6

“The stacking of the shipping containers created a much taller space and provides natural sunlight throughout the various skylights found throughout the structure,” the press release notes.

Meanwhile, the interior of the store, which wasn’t designed by Kuma, revolves around a large, colorful wall mural that pays tribute to the cultural history of Hualien by portraying the aboriginal Amis people as well as views of a nearby mountain range.

It’s Kuma’s first Starbucks in Taiwan but far from his first go-round with the coffee company. The renowned architect also built Starbucks Japan’s Fukuoka store and the exterior of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo. The architect was also responsible for the iconic Starbucks Coffee shop at the base of Shaw Tower in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia. Other key projects include the Suntory Museum of Art in Tokyo, the Bamboo Wall House in China, and the upcoming Olympic Stadium being built in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Games.

“If we could combine Starbucks spirit with the spirit of the artisan, we knew we could create something special,” Kuma has said about his collaboration with the worldwide chain.

The store is a continuation of the “Starbucks Greener Stores” initiative that provides a road map to designing, building, and operating sustainable stores around the world that use reclaimable materials and green design principles.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
Gaming

PlayStation 4 players get first shot at slew of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ goodies

If you plan on buying Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4, you'll get access to a few different goodies ahead of your Xbox One friends. These include items for both the story mode and Red Dead Online.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to pre order new amazon echo devices show 2018
Smart Home

Here are the five new Amazon Echo devices that drop this week

Shipping begins next week on five new Amazon devices, including the Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Echo Sub, and an Alexa-enabled smart plug. Here's a bit more about each device, as well as cost and how to buy.
Posted By Clayton Moore
twitchcon 2017 dates location announced california 2015 moscone center
Gaming

TwitchCon 2018 leans into the zeitgeist with multiple battle royale events

TwitchCon 2018 will host three battle royale tournaments for Fortnite, PUBG, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Sony, Bethesda, Creative Assembly, Epic Games, and more will be on hand during the October 26-28 convention in San Jose.
Posted By Steven Petite
dell xps alienware 9th gen intel procesors 01
Computing

Dell’s XPS Tower, Alienware Aurora desktops get Intel 8-core 9th-gen processor

Dell's refreshed XPS Tower Special Edition and Alienware Aurora Desktops come packed with the 9th-generation K-Series processors, marking the first time that 8-core CPU configurations will be available on either desktop.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
microsoft project xcloud announced xcloudseaofthieves
Gaming

Microsoft leaps into game streaming across devices with Project xCloud

Microsoft has announced Project xCloud, a streaming service bringing a library of Xbox games to more devices. The service is scheduled to have a technical test in 2019, and will run on Azure technology.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
intel 9 series cpu spectre 9th gen
Computing

More Spectre protection comes with some of Intel’s new 9th-gen CPUs, but not all

Intel has officially announced its 9-series CPUs in both the K and X variants. While some of these new chips feature hardware-level patches for bugs like Spectre, others have been left out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Ford autonomous car light bar
Cars

Ford could let you control a self-driving car with nunchuck-like motions

Ford has received a patent for a technology called non-autonomous steering modes. This futuristic yet puzzling feature could let passengers in self-driving cars steer using their smartphone.
Posted By Ronan Glon
16th century scroll cutting edge tech burnt
Emerging Tech

Here’s how scientists read a charred 16th-century scroll without unraveling it

What do you do when you’re a historian trying to recover information from a severely damaged 16th-century scroll that’s darn near unreadable? You turn to cutting-edge technology, of course.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
laserlight core bike light beryl ll 11
Emerging Tech

Like a Bat-Signal for cyclists, this laser light makes bikes visible to drivers

The Laserlight Core is a smart projection system for bicycles that's designed to promote safer cycling. It works by projecting an image of a cyclist 20 feet in front of you as you ride.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Google fix cheeseburger emoji
Computing

Google to shut down Google+ after exposure of 500,000 users’ data

After Facebook revealed that 50 million users may have been exposed as a result of a security vulnerability, Google announced it discovered a bug that left 500,000 Google+ users exposed. It will also shut down Google+.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Mobile

The standard Moto E5 is coming to the U.S. for the dirt-cheap price of $100

Lenovo has finally taken the wraps off of the latest Moto E phones, the Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. But the new phones aren't perfect -- Lenovo says they won't be updated to Android P when the new OS arrives.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Christian de Looper
domio apart hotels tocn4jxw
Smart Home

Domio aims to dethrone Airbnb with new group travel accommodations

New York-based startup Domio is shaking up the hotel industry by offering group travelers new "apart-hotels" that engage those traveling with friends or family more spacious accommodations at a discount.
Posted By Clayton Moore
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Chrome 70 could break thousands of websites, but that’s their own fault

Chrome 70 will cause websites with older security certificates to break, but Google had given developers more than a year of notice. Thousand sites may be affected by the change by as early as October 16 when Chrome 70 launches.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

The 'Fallout 76' beta kicks off October 23

Want to get into Bethesda's Fallout 76 beta? We don't know when the program will launch, but we provide instructions on how to get ready. The game officially launches on November 14.
Posted By Kevin Parrish, Gabe Gurwin